Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th, 2024

Plymouth Argyle and Hull City lock horns in the last round of games in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Pilgrims are coming off a 1-0 loss at Millwall in their previous outing. Jake Cooper's 83rd-minute strike sunk Plymouth, who have dropped their last two games to hover perilously close to the drop zone. They are 21st with 48 points from 45 games, a point above 22nd-placed Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenoir's Hull are coming off a thrilling home draw with Ipswich Town in their previous outing. George Hurst gave Ipswich a 19th-minute lead before Ozan Tufan equalised for Hull five minutes before the break.

Ipswich were back in front through Omari Hutchinson just before the break before Hull made it 2-2 through Liam Delap in the 56th minute. Hutchison's second of the game midway through the second half put the visitors back in front, only for Noah Ohio (87') to salvage a point for Hull.

The Tigers are seventh with 70 points from 45 games, two points behind sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final promotion playoff place. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Plymouth-Hull Championship clash at Home Park:

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 77 meetings across competitions, Hull lead Plymouth 34-23.

Plymouth are winless in four meetings with the Tigers, drawing 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Hull in September.

Plymouth have won once in nine home games across competitions, losing six.

Hull have one loss in their last nine road outings, winning five.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: L-L-W-D-W; Hull: D-W-D-W-D

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City prediction

The two teams have had markedly different campaigns. While Plymouth are battling to avoid the drop, Hull are in with a fighting chance of qualifying for the Premier League promotion playoffs.

Hull are also the more in-form side, going unbeaten in six games, winning three. Plymouth, meanwhile, have lost their last two league games and desperately need a result, possibly a win, to stay in the division.

Hull have also had Plymouth's number in recent outings. However, considering the stakes involved, we expect a draw.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Hull City

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Hull to keep a clean sheet: No (The Tigers have had two shutouts in 10 games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Five of their last seven head-to-head meetings have produced at least two goals.)