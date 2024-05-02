Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th, 2024

Plymouth Argyle and Hull City lock horns in the last round of games in the EFL Championship on Saturday.
The Pilgrims are coming off a 1-0 loss at Millwall in their previous outing. Jake Cooper's 83rd-minute strike sunk Plymouth, who have dropped their last two games to hover perilously close to the drop zone. They are 21st with 48 points from 45 games, a point above 22nd-placed Birmingham City.
Meanwhile, Liam Rosenoir's Hull are coming off a thrilling home draw with Ipswich Town in their previous outing. George Hurst gave Ipswich a 19th-minute lead before Ozan Tufan equalised for Hull five minutes before the break.
Ipswich were back in front through Omari Hutchinson just before the break before Hull made it 2-2 through Liam Delap in the 56th minute. Hutchison's second of the game midway through the second half put the visitors back in front, only for Noah Ohio (87') to salvage a point for Hull.
The Tigers are seventh with 70 points from 45 games, two points behind sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final promotion playoff place. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Plymouth-Hull Championship clash at Home Park:
Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 77 meetings across competitions, Hull lead Plymouth 34-23.
- Plymouth are winless in four meetings with the Tigers, drawing 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Hull in September.
- Plymouth have won once in nine home games across competitions, losing six.
- Hull have one loss in their last nine road outings, winning five.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: L-L-W-D-W; Hull: D-W-D-W-D
Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City prediction
The two teams have had markedly different campaigns. While Plymouth are battling to avoid the drop, Hull are in with a fighting chance of qualifying for the Premier League promotion playoffs.
Hull are also the more in-form side, going unbeaten in six games, winning three. Plymouth, meanwhile, have lost their last two league games and desperately need a result, possibly a win, to stay in the division.
Hull have also had Plymouth's number in recent outings. However, considering the stakes involved, we expect a draw.
Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Hull City
Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City betting tips
Tip-1: Draw
Tip-2: Hull to keep a clean sheet: No (The Tigers have had two shutouts in 10 games.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Five of their last seven head-to-head meetings have produced at least two goals.)