Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th, 2025

Plymouth Argyle lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday on matchday 36 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the points table.

Miron Musilic's Plymouth are coming off a 2-0 loss at Hull City in midweek. Following a goalless first period, Joe Gelhardt broke the deadlock three minutes into the second period before Abou Kamara confirmed the three points for Hull 13 minutes later.

Following their fourth straight winless outing, the Pilgrims are 23rd in the standings, with 30 points from 35 games, winning six, just a point above rock-bottom Derby County.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl's Sheffied are fresh off a 2-1 home loss to Sunderland last weekend. Eliezer Mayenda's brace either side of the break gave Sunderland the three points despite Callum Paterson's 48th-minute equaliser for the Owls.

With a third straight defeat, Sheffield are 13th in the points table with 45 points from 35 games, winning 12.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Plymouth-Sheffield Championship contest at Home Park:

Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 48 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Plymouth 18-17, including a 4-0 home win in the Championship in August, in their last clash.

The Owls have won three of their last five games in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing two.

Plymouth have three wins and a defeat in their last five home games across competitions.

Sheffield have two wins and three defeats in their last five road outings, all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: L-L-D-D-L; Sheffield: L-L-L-W-L

Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Plymouth, who face a tough fight to avoid the drop. There are no such worries for Sheffield, but they haven't quite covered themselves in glory either.

In terms of head-to-head, there's very little to choose between the two sides, but Plymouth have won their last four home league meetings in the fixture, but Sheffield are looking to beat the Pilgrims three straight times in the Championship for the first time.

Considering the poor overall form of Plymouth, expect the Owls to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games, all in the Championship.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last seven meetings have had 1.5 goals.)

