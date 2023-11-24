Plymouth vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland will trade tackles in an EFL Championship matchday 17 fixture on Saturday (November 25).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away defeat to Leeds United. Daniel James and Joel Piroe scored first-half goals, while Ben Waine scored a late consolation strike.

Sunderland, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 3-1 home win over Birmingham City. Jobe Bellingham and Koji Miyoshi scored first-half goals to ensure both sides went into the break with a 1-1 draw. Dion Sanderson's 57th-minute own goal restored the Black Cats' lead while Adil Aouchiche made sure of the result in the 76th minute, two minutes after coming on.

The win saw Tony Mowbray's side climb to the sixth spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from sixteen games. Plymouth are 19th with 16 points from as many games.

Plymouth vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Sunderland have 19 wins to their name, Plymouth were victorious on nine occasions, while five games ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in League One in April 2022.

Six of Plymouth's eight home games in the league this term have witnessed at least one side score 3+ goals.

Sunderland are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games at this venue, winning three and drawing one.

Five of Plymouth's last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Plymouth have won just one of their last eight league games, losing four and drawing three.

Plymouth vs Sunderland Prediction

Plymouth have had a relatively successful start to the season on their return to the Championship. The Pilgrims have a five-point cushion over the relegation zone but their recent form has been poor.

The Devon outfit's games have been richly entertaining and they have scored and conceded exactly 27 goals. Sunderland, for their part, are seeking to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons and their form at this ground will give them the confidence that they can leave with all three points.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-3 Sunderland

Plymouth vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sunderland to win: Yes

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Sunderland to win second half: Yes