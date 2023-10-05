Plymouth vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023 

Plymouth Argyle welcome Swansea City to Home Park for an EFL Championship matchday 11 clash on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Millwall at the same ground in midweek. Zian Fleimming scored and provided an assist in the second half to help the visitors leave with all three points.

Swansea, meanwhile, saw off Norwich City 2-1 at home. Jamal Lowe broke the deadlock in the third minute before Gabriel Sara drew the Canaries level in the 22nd minute. Bashir Humphreys, though, scored the winner with seven minutes remaining.

The win took the Swans up to 15th spot in the points table, having garnered 12 points from 10 games. Plymouth, meanwhile, are one spot and one point below Swansea in the standings.

Plymouth vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 84 times, with Swansea leading 34-32.

This will be their first meeting since August 2021 when Swansea won 4-1 at home in the EFL Cup second round.

The two sides have not faced one another in league action since February 2010 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in the Championship.

Swansea have failed to score in only one of their last 16 Championship games.

Plymouth have not won a home game against Swansea since 2001.

Four of Plymouth's last five league games have seen both teams score.

Swansea are on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Plymouth vs Swansea City Prediction

Plymouth have had an inconsistent start to life in the Championship, winning three and losing five of their 10 games. That highlights the step-up in quality from League One, where they won the title at a canter last season.

Swansea, meanwhile, have had an upturn in fortunes in recent weeks, winning their last three league games. That's in contrast to their poor start that saw them go winless in their opening seven Championship outings.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Plymouth 1-1 Swansea

Plymouth vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals