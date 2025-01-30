Plymouth vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February, 2025

Plymouth Argyle lock horns with West Bromwich Albion on matchday 30 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Miron Muslic's Plymouth drew 2-2 at Sunderland in their previous outing. Following a goalless first half, an Anthony Patterson own goal put Plymouth in front. However, Sunderland took the lead with 12 minutes to go, only for Nathaniel Ogbeta's 90th-minute equaliser for the Pilgrims forcing a share of the spoils.

Despite ending their two-game skid, Musilic's side remain dead-bottom in the points table, with 22 points from 29 games, winning just four, the fewest in the division.

Trending

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray's West Brom are fresh off a 5-1 home win over Portsmouth last weekend. The Baggies were four goals up at half-time, ending the game as a contest. John Smith joined the party 11 minutes after the break before Thomas Waddingham pulled off a consolation for Portsmouth deep in stoppage time.

Snapping a three-game winless run - losing one - Mowbray's side are up to fifth in the standings, with 44 points from 29 games, winning 10.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Plymouth-West Brom Championship game at Home Park:

Plymouth vs West Brom head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 38 games across competitions, West Brom lead Plymouth 15-14, including 1-0 at home in the Championship, in their last clash in September 2024.

The Baggies are unbeaten in nine games in the fixture, winning seven, including the last two.

Plymouth are winless in seven home games - all in the Championship - losing three, including the last two.

West Brom are winless in eight road games across competitions - losing four - including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Plymouth: D-L-L-D-W; West Brom: W-L-D-L-D

Plymouth vs West Brom prediction

The two sides have had markedly different campaigns, especially Plymouth, who face a scap to escape the drop. There's little to choose between the two sides in terms of head-to-head, though.

However, the Baggies have dominated the fixture recently, which should continue, considering Plymouth's poor home form. Although West Brom themselves haven't been great on the road recently, they should return to winning ways against the basement club.

Pick: Plymouth 0-2 West Brom

Plymouth vs West Brom betting tips

Tip-1: West Brom to win

Tip-2: West Brom to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Baggies haven't conceded in four of their last five games in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback