Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are undoubtedly the two greatest Argentina players of all time. While the PSG superstar has won an incredible 7-Ballon d'Or awards, Maradona is a hero in his home country for winning the World Cup in 1986. He is also almost considered a god in Naples for helping Napoli win the Serie A title twice in 1987 and 1990.
Speaking about Lionel Messi and Maradona, Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino highlighted how different they were in expressing themselves. In an interview with German publication Suddeutsche Zeitung, he said:
"Diego was different. In every sense. For example, when it comes to showing your own suffering. Diego was incredibly impulsive, he always reacted immediately. Leo is more introverted, reserved when it comes to showing emotion in public. Let's face it: people want to see their heroes cry, argue, debate, laugh. With Diego, every emotion was immediately visible."
For many years there was a strong belief in Argentina that Lionel Messi never showed his best form for the national team. However, the 35-year-old superstar finally ended his national trophy drought by winning the Copa America tournament in 2021.
While the nation warmed up to Diego Maradona almost instantly, Lionel Messi has slowly but surely won the Argentine fans over with his stunning performances and brilliant play.
The PSG forward will be determined to do everything in his power to guide Argentina to the World Cup title and cement his legacy as the greatest player of all time.
Lionel Messi is better than Diego Maradona says former Barcelona star Ramon Caldere
In an interview with Infobae, Diego Maradona's former Barcelona teammate Ramon Caldere said that Lionel Messi is better. The 63-year-old said:
“Maradona was a partner. I watched Messi for many years at Barça and in every way he is superior to the rest. Pelusa [Maradona] was aesthetically different. What I saw of him has been incredible. But Lionel Messi is spectacular and unrepeatable.”
“Leo has just the World Cup of Qatar to finish his masterpiece. What he has done up to here I have not seen anyone do it. Without a doubt, Messi is the best of all time.”
Both Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi are revered in their home country of Argentina. With the PSG superstar in fine form this season, it could very well be the year he finally wins the elusive FIFA World Cup trophy.
