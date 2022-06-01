"Pogba has chosen"- Alfredo Pedulla reveals Manchester United star's new club and says that the Frenchman will 'not change his mind"

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has chosen to join Italian giants Juventus. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire this summer, making him a free agent.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus, where he developed into one of the best centre midfielders in the world during his first spell with the club.

He spent four years in Turin, during which he helped the club win four consecutive Scudettos and two Coppa Italias. He played some of his best football at Juventus under Massimiliano Allegri between 2014 and 2016.

The midfielder joined Manchester United for a then-world-record fee of £89. He has shown glimpses of his ability but has failed to live up to his price tag during his time at Old Trafford.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has often been criticized for his lack of consistency and desire. The Frenchman finally looks set to leave the Premier League giants after six disappointing seasons with the club, during which he looks set to reunite with Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

Pedulla has revealed that Pogba has his heart set on a move to Turin and will 'not change his mind'.

"Pogba has chosen #Juve and does not change his mind," said Pedulla on Twitter.

A return to Juventus, where he will play under Massimiliano Allegri, could be the perfect move for Pogba. The Italian tactician was able to get the best out of the Frenchman during their time together at Juventus and could help him rejuvenate his career once again.

Manchester United have lined-up Barcelona star as a potential replacement for Juventus target Paul Pogba

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this summer. The 25-year-old was a key member of Xavi Hernandez's starting line-up last season, making 46 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Barcelona's dire financial situation could, however, force them to sell some of their prized assets this season. The Catalan giants possess a number of top-quality central midfielders, including the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, and Nico Gonzalez.

The club could therefore be open to the prospect of selling De Jong. Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag might be happy to reunite with Frenkie de Jong at Manchester United this summer. The Dutchman might be keen to sign a top-quality ball-playing midfielder to replace Paul Pogba, who is set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract this summer.

Ten Hag promoted Frenkie de Jong to Ajax's first-team and helped develop the 25-year-old into one of the brightest young prospects in Europe prior to his move to Barcelona in 2019.

