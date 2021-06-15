Poland 1-2 Slovakia: 5 Talking points as Milan Skriniar nets winner against 10-man Poland | UEFA Euro 2020

Poland fell to a shock 1-2 defeat to Slovakia in their UEFA Euro 2020 opener at the Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg.

Poland went a goal down, courtesy an own goal from their goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny but equalised right after the break. However, Milan Skriniar drilled a shot into the bottom corner to restore Slovakia's lead in the 69th minute. Grzegorz Krychowiak's subsequent dismissal then compounded Poland's miseries as they slumped to a disappointing defeat on the night.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇵🇱 10-man Poland suffer defeat in opener

🇸🇰 Slovakia secure second victory in EURO finals



🤔 Did you see that coming? #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Slovakia managed to win despite having less possession, fewer shots on target and fewer set-pieces than Poland on the night. The Slovaks only had two shots on target, but they were highly clinical with their chances.

Meanwhile, Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski endured a frustrating outing. Poland conjured a few late chances, but poor finishing let them down as Slovakia hung on to a well-deserved win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#1 Wojciech Szczesny becomes the first goalkeeper in Euro history to score an own goal

Poland vs Slovakia - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E

Wojciech Szczesny was beaten by Slovakia's Robert Mak in the 18th minute of the game when the 30-year-old fired a shot between two Poland defenders. While the shot bounced off the woodwork, unluckily for the Juventus goalkeeper, the ball hit him and went into the back of the net to give Slovakia an early lead.

That made the Poland custodian the first goalkeeper to score an own goal at the Euros.

1 - Poland's Wojciech Szczesny is the first goalkeeper to score an own-goal in European Championships history. Oops. #EURO2020 #POL #SVK pic.twitter.com/UKBfO0cTxN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2021

Interestingly, there have been two own goals at the tournament so far, and both have been scored by Juventus players, with Merih Demiral netting the first.

#2 Poland gets the first red card at Euro 2020

Poland vs Slovakia - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E

The game saw an own goal from a goalkeeper, but there was another twist awaiting Poland. In the second half, the Poles became the first team to have a player sent off at EURO 2020.

Grzegorz Krychowiak was booked in the 22nd minute. Krychowiak continued to live a charmed life, but one foul too many meant Ovidiu Hategan showed him a second yellow.

The dismissal of a key player threw Poland off their hinges, and they conceded within seven minutes of Grzegorz Krychowiak's exit.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH