Poland will be heading to Qatar in November to take part in its ninth World Cup. They failed to get out of the group stage in 2018, and their best finishes in the competition came in 1974 and 1982 when they were placed third. Poland has been a hub of European talent for several decades.

Some of the most exciting strikers in European football at the moment are Polish, and one of the best strikers of all time also happens to be from the same country.

Mentioned below are the country's top three goalscorers of all time. The top goalscorer is still setting records today, but those that have come before him have left a lasting legacy for their nation.

#3 Grzegorz Lato - 42 goals

Grzegorz Lato made 95 appearances for Poland during his career. His crowning achievement with the national team came in 1972 when they won gold at the Olympics.

Lato was also a key member of the teams that finished third at multiple World Cups. Lato spent 14 years at Stal Mielec, winning the Ekstraklasa twice and also helping the team reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Super Cup in 1976.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup goals earned Grzegorz Lato the Golden Boot in 1974



#WorldCup goals earned Grzegorz Lato the Golden Boot in 1974 7️⃣ goals earned Grzegorz Lato the Golden Boot in 1974🇵🇱⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️#WorldCup https://t.co/AFsfARtajN

Lato was a pacy right winger but was often used as a striker for his national team and club team. He wasn't someone who would dazzle the crowds and was not a personality off the pitch, but he was a hard worker who consistently put in good performances.

#2 Wlodzimierz Lubanski - 45 goals

Wlodzimierz Lubanski made 67 appearances for Poland and was a key member of the team that won gold at the Olympics in 1972. Lubanski spent 12 years at Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa between 1963 and 1975.

At the time, the club was one of the better teams in Europe, and he, to date, is the youngest player to score in the Champions League, scoring his first goal aged 16 years and 258 days.

Łączy nas piłka @LaczyNasPilka



Rok 1973, kontuzjowany Włodzimierz Lubański, na jego miejsce w pierwszym składzie wybiegł Jan Domarski...



I STAŁO SIĘ TO!

Tak wyglądały starcia bit.ly/Historia-Anglia Czym byłby dzień meczowy z Anglią bez przypomnienia TEGO SPOTKANIA?Rok 1973, kontuzjowany Włodzimierz Lubański, na jego miejsce w pierwszym składzie wybiegł Jan Domarski...I STAŁO SIĘ TO!Tak wyglądały starcia #ENGPOL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Czym byłby dzień meczowy z Anglią bez przypomnienia TEGO SPOTKANIA? 🔥Rok 1973, kontuzjowany Włodzimierz Lubański, na jego miejsce w pierwszym składzie wybiegł Jan Domarski...I STAŁO SIĘ TO! 😍Tak wyglądały starcia #ENGPOL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇱 👉 bit.ly/Historia-Anglia https://t.co/FlQzFrsjNI

Lubanski's goalscoring record shows how good of a striker he was, and he only needed 67 appearances to break Polish records. Lubanski also spent seven years at Belgian club Lokeren and became a manager in 1984. No one was able to break Lubanski's record until the next player turned up and became the best Polish player ever.

#1 Robert Lewandowski - 76 goals (Poland's top goalscorer)

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has made 134 appearances for Poland and is still the focal point of the national team. Becoming Poland's top scorer and an icon for the nation in the world is his greatest achievement with his country. Heading into the World Cup, if he can get Poland into the latter stages of the tournament, it would be another feather in his cap.

Lewandowski began his career in 2005, but it was at Borussia Dortmund where he gained fame. Dortmund bought him from Lech Poznań in 2010, and he spent four years at the club.

He won multiple Bundesliga titles with Jurgen Klopp, and naturally, his success within the league caught the eye of Bayern Munich. Bayern bought Lewandowski in 2014, and he spent eight years with them.

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus LEWA SCORES A HUGE PENALTY FOR POLAND LEWA SCORES A HUGE PENALTY FOR POLAND 🇵🇱 https://t.co/t0RNQiTsiK

At Bayern, Lewandowski shattered Bundesliga records playing for managers like Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. He made 375 appearances and scored 344 goals, which is an amazing record.

Eight seasons, eight Bundesliga titles, multiple cups, and one Champions League as well, that is a brilliant legacy. He signed for Barcelona in the summer and will hope to make an impact at the World Cup.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes