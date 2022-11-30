Poland vs Argentina: 4 players to watch out for | FIFA World Cup 2022

Poland will take on Argentina in their final Group C game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tonight (30 November) at Stadium 974 in Doha.
The Polish have picked up four out of a possible six points in Group C and are the current group leaders. Furthermore, a victory against Argentina would see them finish in the top spot.
Argentina, on the other hand, have picked up three out of a possible six points in Group C. They will need to avoid defeat against Poland if they are to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16.
On that note, let's look at four players to watch out for in this encounter.
#4 Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)
The Juventus shot-stopper is arguably one of the best-performing goalkeepers in this year's edition of the World Cup competition and his presence in goal has been significant for Poland.
Szczesny has kept two clean sheets in as many games in the competition so far. He saved a crucial penalty that helped Poland in securing a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on 26 November.
His impressive form in goal makes Szczesny one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to stop Lionel Messi and other Argentine attackers from finding the back of the net.
#3 Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)
The Benfica midfielder is arguably one of Argentina's most prolific midfielders in the competition so far. Fernandez came on as a second-half substitute against Mexico and scored a brilliant goal that seal Argentina's victory after Messi scored La Albiceleste's opener.
The 21-year-old recently became the youngest Argentine player to score in a FIFA World Cup competition.
Given his impressive display last time out, Fernandez is likely to start against Poland and remains one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.
#2 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
The Barcelona forward is one of the best strikers in the world and his finishing ability is outstanding. Lewandowski netted his first World Cup goal in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia and was also awarded the 'Man of the Match' award.
The Polish striker's experience and attacking mastery make him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter as he can singlehandedly destroy a team's defense.
#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)
The Paris Saint-Germain forward's contributions have been significant for his nation in this competition so far.
Messi has netted two goals and has registered one assist in two games in the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition so far. His goal in Argentina's 2-0 win against Mexico led to him equaling Diego Maradona's World Cup goal tally (8).
Messi is Argentina's deadliest player and he remains the attacker that Poland's defense should keep an eye on.
Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Argentina
Poland
Mexico
Saudi Arabia
3392 votes