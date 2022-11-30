Poland vs Argentina: 4 players to watch out for | FIFA World Cup 2022

Poland will take on Argentina in their final Group C game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tonight (30 November) at Stadium 974 in Doha.

The Polish have picked up four out of a possible six points in Group C and are the current group leaders. Furthermore, a victory against Argentina would see them finish in the top spot.

Argentina, on the other hand, have picked up three out of a possible six points in Group C. They will need to avoid defeat against Poland if they are to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

On that note, let's look at four players to watch out for in this encounter.

#4 Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

Poland v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA WC Qatar 2022

The Juventus shot-stopper is arguably one of the best-performing goalkeepers in this year's edition of the World Cup competition and his presence in goal has been significant for Poland.

Szczesny has kept two clean sheets in as many games in the competition so far. He saved a crucial penalty that helped Poland in securing a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on 26 November.

B/R Football @brfootball Poland were hyped after Wojciech Szczesny saved the penalty AND the follow-up 🧱 Poland were hyped after Wojciech Szczesny saved the penalty AND the follow-up 🧱 https://t.co/RI80ckAHhN

His impressive form in goal makes Szczesny one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to stop Lionel Messi and other Argentine attackers from finding the back of the net.

#3 Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Benfica midfielder is arguably one of Argentina's most prolific midfielders in the competition so far. Fernandez came on as a second-half substitute against Mexico and scored a brilliant goal that seal Argentina's victory after Messi scored La Albiceleste's opener.

The 21-year-old recently became the youngest Argentine player to score in a FIFA World Cup competition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Enzo Fernandez is the youngest player to score for Argentina at a World Cup since Lionel Messi in 2006 Enzo Fernandez is the youngest player to score for Argentina at a World Cup since Lionel Messi in 2006 💙🇦🇷 https://t.co/xS7N4oXSvE

Given his impressive display last time out, Fernandez is likely to start against Poland and remains one of the players to watch out for in this encounter.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Poland v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA WC Qatar 2022

The Barcelona forward is one of the best strikers in the world and his finishing ability is outstanding. Lewandowski netted his first World Cup goal in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia and was also awarded the 'Man of the Match' award.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Robert Lewandowski wins MOTM after scoring his first World Cup goal for Poland Robert Lewandowski wins MOTM after scoring his first World Cup goal for Poland 🇵🇱❤️ https://t.co/OElEXvSf92

The Polish striker's experience and attacking mastery make him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter as he can singlehandedly destroy a team's defense.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA WC Qatar 2022

The Paris Saint-Germain forward's contributions have been significant for his nation in this competition so far.

Messi has netted two goals and has registered one assist in two games in the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition so far. His goal in Argentina's 2-0 win against Mexico led to him equaling Diego Maradona's World Cup goal tally (8).

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has equalled Diego Maradona's World Cup goal total Lionel Messi has equalled Diego Maradona's World Cup goal total 🐐🙌 https://t.co/Jnl0GVBXmB

Messi is Argentina's deadliest player and he remains the attacker that Poland's defense should keep an eye on.

