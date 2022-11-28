Poland vs Argentina Head-to-Head and numbers you need to know before Match 39 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Poland are set to play Argentina at Stadium 974 on Wednesday in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Poland come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Herve Renard's Saudi Arabia in their most recent group game. Goals from Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski secured the win for Czeslaw Michniewicz's Poland.

Argentina, on the other hand, beat Gerardo Martino's Mexico 2-0 in their most recent game. Second-half goals from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez sealed the win for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina.

Poland vs Argentina Head-to-Head Stats

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Argentina hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost three and drawn two.

Poland form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Argentina form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Poland vs Argentina: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Poland relied heavily on Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's incredible saves against Saudi Arabia, and have not impressed despite boasting some superb talent in the squad.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs for some time now, but the 28-year-old has shown no signs of leaving Italy soon, having been at Napoli since 2016. He has been a top performer for the Serie A giants during his time there. This season, in 11 league starts, the former Udinese man has eight goal contributions.

Robert Lewandowski has been the star for Poland for quite some time. Regarded as one of the best strikers to have played the game, the 34-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down. In 13 La Liga starts, Lewandowski has 17 goal contributions for Barcelona.

Argentina started the tournament as one of the favorites, but were shocked by a resolute Saudi Arabia, who caused one of the biggest upsets in the tournament by holding onto a win in their opening group game.

The pressure was on Argentina to beat Mexico, and they managed to do so. All focus is obviously on Lionel Messi, with this likely to be the great attacker's last World Cup.

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has quickly made a name for himself since moving to Portugal in the summer, and the 21-year-old will surely be a player in high demand. His introduction against Mexico saw Argentina play better, with Fernandez grabbing the second goal. He has been an ever-present in the Benfica midfield this season, making 13 league appearances and managing four goal contributions.

Argentina will be the favorites here.

