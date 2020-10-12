Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Poland are set to host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stadion Miejski Wroclaw on Wednesday as the UEFA Nations League action continues.
Poland come into this game following a 0-0 draw against Italy on Sunday at the Stadion Energa Gdansk. Despite the presence of Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski and later the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, Poland could only muster two shots on target in a drab encounter.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against the Netherlands on Sunday at the Bilino Polje Stadium. Bosnia and Herzegovina star, Roma striker Edin Dzeko, did not start the game, with the Dutch national team failing to take advantage.
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head
In four previous encounters between the two sides, Poland hold the clear historical advantage. They have won three games and drawn one.
The two countries last met each other last month, with Poland beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1. Goals from Benevento centre-back Kamil Glik and West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki sealed the win for Poland. Kasimpasa midfielder Haris Hajradinovic scored the consolation goal for Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Poland form guide: W-L-W-W-D
Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide: W-D-L-L-D
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News
Poland manager Jerzy Brzeczek will be unable to call upon the services of Legia Warsaw defender Artur Jedrzejczyk and Chicago Fire midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski, who are both injured.
An experienced squad has been named, including Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Leeds United's Mateusz Klich and Lokomotiv Moscow's Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Injured: Artur Jedrzejczyk, Przemyslaw Frankowski
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina will be without Fatih Karagumruk centre-back Ervin Zukanovic, Hoffenheim centre-back Ermin Bicakcic, Ferencvaros left-back Eldar Civic, Servette winger Miroslav Stevanovic, and Universitatea Craiova forward Elvir Koljic, who are all injured.
Injured: Ervin Zukanovic, Ermin Bicakcic, Eldar Civic, Miroslav Stevanovic, Elvir Koljic
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI
Poland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Michal Karbownik, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Mateusz Klich, Sebastian Szymanski, Robert Lewandowski, Kamil Grosicky
Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic, Darko Todorovic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Sead Kolasinac, Gojko Cimirot, Miralem Pjanic, Rade Krunic, Edin Visca, Edin Dzeko, Amer Gojak
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction
Poland will rely on their captain and Bayern Munich talisman Lewandowski to provide the goals. With the likes of Napoli striker Milik and Hertha Berlin attacker Krzysztof Piatek also options, Poland should not have a problem finishing chances.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, look likely to start captain and Roma striker Dzeko. With Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic behind him and Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac primed to start, Bosnia and Herzegovina have a good chance in this game.
A close encounter can be expected, and a draw seems like a probable result.
Prediction: Poland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
