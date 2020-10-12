Italy vs the Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Italy are set to host the Netherlands at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Wednesday in their next UEFA Nations League fixture.

Italy come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Poland on Sunday at the Stadion Energa Gdansk. In a drab encounter, both sides could only muster a combined four shots on target, settling for a goalless draw.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday at the Bilino Polje Stadium. A poor performance from the Dutch national team against the hosts resulted in the draw.

Italy vs the Netherlands Head-to-Head

In 22 previous encounters between the two sides, Italy hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost three and drawn eight.

The most recent match between the two countries happened last month, with Italy beating the Netherlands 1-0. Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella scored the only goal of the game to secure the win for Roberto Mancini's side.

Italy form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Advertisement

The Netherlands form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Italy vs the Netherlands Team News

Italy will be without Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, who misses out due to an injury. Other than that, there are no issues, with Mancini naming an experienced squad. There could be a potential debut for Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Injured: Gaetano Castrovilli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have a new manager in former Ajax, Crystal Palace and Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer. He has named a strong squad, but doubts remain over his suitability for the job, after failed stints at Crystal Palace, Inter Milan and Atlanta United.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy vs the Netherlands Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Cristiano Biraghi, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Stephan El Shaarawy

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jasper Cillessen, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel

Italy vs the Netherlands Prediction

Italy have generally performed well under the management of Roberto Mancini. With the emergence of talents like Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and Paris Saint-Germain forward Moise Kean, fans of the Azzurri have plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Oranje, on the other hand, have failed to impress during the early days of De Boer's management. Despite having the likes of Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Lyon forward Memphis Depay, the Netherlands have not been at their fluent best.

Advertisement

Italy have a talented squad and are a more cohesive unit. They should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Italy 2-0 The Netherlands

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano has one demand of the next club he will play for