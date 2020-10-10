Reports: Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano has one demand of the next club he will play for 

Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano has one demand of the next club that he plays for when he decides to leave Germany for newer pastures.

The centre-back is a highly-rated player and is a transfer target for many top European clubs apart from Manchester United.

Upamecano has one demand of his next club; they must be playing Champions League football.

It was reported earlier that Upamecano was one of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top transfer targets for the transfer window that just closed.

However, that deal did not come to fruition, with the centre-back signing a new contract with his club RB Leipzig. The contract is rumoured to contain a £38 million release clause, which will be activated at the end of this season.

The 21-year-old is seen as one of the best young centre-backs in the world and has been a constant presence in the RB Leipzig backline since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017. He has made more than 100 appearances in all competitions for the club, making 37 appearances last season.

Upamecano recently made his debut for the France national team and was applauded for his performance.

Manchester United needed a centre-back in the summer transfer window and were said to be keen on Upamecano and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake. Upamecano decided to stay at Leipzig and Ake joined United's rivals Manchester City.

There has been discontent among fans about how Manchester United approached the window. Having highlighted Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as their primary transfer target, they failed to complete the signing, despite much to and fro.

However, United did manage to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and Porto left-back Alex Telles. Striker Edinson Cavani arrived on a free from Paris Saint-Germain while Manchester United also managed to sign young wingers Facundo Pellestri and Amad Diallo Traore.

On the field, the Red Devils have endured a dismal start to their Premier League campaign. They lost to Crystal Palace on the opening day of the league and barely scraped past Brighton and Hove Albion. However, it was their performance against Tottenham Hotspur that received a lot of attention after they lost the match 6-1.

