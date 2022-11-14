Poland vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2022

Poland are set to play Chile at the Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego on Wednesday for an international friendly game.

Poland come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Rob Page's Wales in their most recent game. A second-half goal from Charlotte striker Karol Swiderski secured the win for Czeslaw Michniewicz's Poland.

Chile, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Felix Sanchez's Qatar in their most recent fixture. Goals from Marseille attacker Alexis Sanchez and Flamengo midfielder Arturo Vidal for Chile was cancelled out by goals from Al Sadd forwards Akram Afif and Hassan Al-Haydos for Qatar.

Poland vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Poland have faced Chile once before, with the game ending in a draw.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 13 goals in La Liga this season, and is Poland's superstar.

In six starts for Juventus this season in the league, Poland's Arkadiusz Milik has scored three goals.

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has scored four goals in the league for Marseille in nine starts this season.

Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz has scored nine goals in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers.

Poland vs Chile Prediction

Poland's World Cup squad consists of bonafide superstars, led by the deadly Robert Lewandowski. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik have all been included. In contrast, consistent performers like Aston Villa's Matty Cash and Benevento centre-back Kamil Glik have been named as well.

Lewandowski is now 34, and this could potentially be his last World Cup as a footballer. The former Bayern Munich superstar has achieved everything possible at club level, and is regarded as one of the best strikers of the modern game. A strong tournament could elevate his status further, although it will certainly not be easy.

Chile, on the other hand, will not take part at the World Cup this year. Veteran players like Claudio Bravo, Gary Medel, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez, all crucial players during Chile's successful period a few years ago, continue to play a role for their national side.

Younger stars like Marcelino Nunez and Ben Brereton Diaz have started coming to the fore for Chile.

Poland will hope to head to the World Cup in good form, and should win here.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Chile

Poland vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Poland

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Chile to score first- Yes

