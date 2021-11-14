Poland vs Hungary prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In search of their third win on the bounce in Group I of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Poland play host to Hungary at the PGE Narodowy Stadium on Monday.

The visitors head into the game off the back of a dominant victory over San Marino and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Poland continued their blistering run of results in the qualifiers as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra on Friday.

Paulo Sousa’s men have now won all but one of their most recent six games in the qualifiers, with September’s 1-1 draw with England being the only exception.

With 20 points from nine games, Poland are currently second in Group I, three points off group leaders England.

Hungary, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off San Marino 4-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, Marco Rossi’s men failed to pick up a win in two outings, falling to a disappointing 1-0 loss against Albania before settling for a share of the spoils with England.

While Hungary’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup are effectively over, they will look to keep the ball rolling and bow out on a winning note.

Poland vs Hungary Head-To-Head

Hungary head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from their last 34 encounters. Poland have picked up eight wins in that time, while six games have ended all square.

Poland Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Hungary Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Poland vs Hungary Team News

Poland

The hosts will welcome back the defensive duo of Jan Bednarek and Tymoteusz Puchacz, who missed the game against Andorra through suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Hungary

The visitors remain without RB Leipzig duo Willi Orban and Peter Gulacsi, who are both out through injury.

Injured: Willi Orban, Peter Gulacsi

Suspended: None

Poland vs Hungary Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Robert Gumny; Mateysz Klich, Karol Linetty, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ádam Bogdan; Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Andras Schafer, Zsolt Nagy; Adam Szalai, Dominik Szoboszlai; Daniel Salloi

Poland vs Hungary Prediction

Poland head into the game on a blistering run, claiming five wins and one draw from their most recent six outings. Hungary, meanwhile, will look to build on their performance last time out after snapping their two-game winless run.

While we expect the visitors to put up a fight, we are backing the hosts to steal all three points in this one.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Hungary

Edited by Peter P