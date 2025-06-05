Poland vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Poland will welcome Moldova to the Silesian Stadium in an international friendly on Friday. Both teams will play their first friendly of the year, and after this match, they will conclude their international break with a FIFA World Cup qualification match.
The hosts were last in action in the World Cup qualifiers in March and registered home wins over Lithuania and Malta. Robert Lewandowski scored against Lithuania while Karol Świderski bagged a brace against Malta.
The visitors are winless in their last three games and lost their two games in the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year. They lost 5-0 at home to Norway and suffered a 3-2 home loss to Estonia three days later.
The hosts will meet Finland in the World Cup qualifiers next week, while Tricolorii will play Italy.
Poland vs Moldova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths eight times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. Tricolorii have one win to their name, and two games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. The visitors were unbeaten in the two meetings, recording a home win while playing a draw in the away game.
- Moldova have won just one of their last five games and have failed to score in two games in that period.
- The White-Reds have won the two international friendly games against the visitors with a scoreline of 1-0.
- The visitors are yet to keep a clean sheet in this fixture.
- The hosts have won their last five friendly games and registered a 2-1 home win over Turkey in their last friendly in June 2024.
Poland vs Moldova Prediction
Biało-Czerwoni have won their two games in 2025 thus far while keeping clean sheets, and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have lost three of their last six games in all competitions, with two losses registered at home.
Lewandowski has pulled out of the squad after a busy season with Barcelona. Kamil Grosicki will start this match as the captain in his place.
Tricolorii are winless in their last three games, conceding eight goals while scoring thrice. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in their last two games in this fixture, scoring four goals, and will look to build on that form.
The hosts have the upper hand in this fixture, and considering their 100% record in 2025, we back them to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Poland 2-1 Moldova
Poland vs Moldova Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Poland to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes