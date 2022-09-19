Poland vs the Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Poland are set to play the Netherlands at the PGE Narodowy on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.

Poland come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Roberto Martinez's Belgium in their most recent fixture. A first-half goal from Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi secured the win for Belgium.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, beat Rob Page's Wales 3-2 in their most recent game. Goals from Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay sealed the deal for Louis van Gaal's side. Goals from Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson and Los Angeles FC attacker Gareth Bale proved to be a mere consolation for Wales.

Poland vs the Netherlands Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the Netherlands hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost three and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash and Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski for Poland was cancelled out by goals from Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries for the Netherlands.

Poland form guide: L-D-L-W-W

The Netherlands form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Poland vs the Netherlands Team News

Poland

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has named Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Aston Villa centre-back Jan Bednarek, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich, Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski and Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik in the squad.

There could be potential debuts for Pogon Szczecin midfielder Mateusz Legowski, Ludogorets Razgrad midfielder Jakub Piotrowski and Lech Poznan winger Michal Skoras. Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash is out injured.

Injured: Matty Cash

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have named Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia, the Atalanta midfield duo of Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners and Ajax stars like Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn.

There could be potential debuts for Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer and Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor. Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is injured.

Injured: Georginio Wijnaldum

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs the Netherlands Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Bereszynski, Pawel Dawidowicz, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Nicola Zalewski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jasper Cillessen, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Poland vs the Netherlands Prediction

It is hard to look beyond one name for Poland, as has been the case in the last few years. Robert Lewandowski has carried his incredible Bayern Munich form to Barcelona, and the 34-year old will be his nation's key performer.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski has EIGHT goals in his last five La Liga games Robert Lewandowski has EIGHT goals in his last five La Liga games 💪 https://t.co/DOhP49a4db

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have a stable of international stars. There might be some concern regarding the form of both Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt heading into the international break, while star forward Memphis Depay has seen his importance reduced for Barcelona after Lewandowski's arrival.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Virgil van Dijk admits he hasn’t been at his best so far this season as he vowed to help transform Liverpool’s fortunes. Virgil van Dijk admits he hasn’t been at his best so far this season as he vowed to help transform Liverpool’s fortunes. https://t.co/P4jnnsUZSI

The Netherlands to win this game.

Prediction: Poland 1-3 the Netherlands

