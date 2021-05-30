Poland vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Poland are set to play host to Russia at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw on Tuesday for an international friendly game.

Poland come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Gareth Southgate's England in April in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Goals from Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire secured the win for England. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jakub Moder scored the consolation goal for Poland.

Russia, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Stefan Tarkovic's Slovakia in March in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Goals from Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar and Ferencvaros forward Robert Mak sealed the deal for Slovakia. CSKA Moscow right-back Mario Fernandes scored the sole goal for Russia.

Poland vs Russia Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Russia have won one game, lost one and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2012, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from CSKA Moscow midfielder Alan Dzagoev for Russia was cancelled out by a strike from winger Jakub Blaszczykowski for Poland.

Poland form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Russia form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Poland vs Russia Team News

Poland

Poland have announced the 26-man squad for the Euros. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best footballer in the world right now, has been included. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek, Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik have been named as well.

Lech Poznan left-back Tymoteusz Puchacz could be make his debut.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Russia

Meanwhile, Russia have named a preliminary 30-man squad for the Euros. Experienced Zenit Saint Petersburg left-back Yuri Zhirkov, AS Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, Atalanta attacker Aleksei Miranchuk and Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for the Rubin Kazan trio of Yury Dyupin, Ilya Samoshnikov and Denis Makarov, as well as Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs Russia Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukasz Fabianski, Michal Helik, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tomasz Kedziora, Mateusz Klich, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Maciej Rybus, Arkadiusz Milik, Dawid Kownacki

In the 2020/21 season opponents committed 70 fouls on Roman Zobnin and Grzegorz Krychowiak each: more than anyone in #RPL ⚽



📸 Aleksandr Stupnikov / Spartak pic.twitter.com/uNOlLgP0Tp — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) May 25, 2021

Russia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andrey Lunyov, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Roman Yevgenyev, Mario Fernandes, Daniil Fomin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Anton Zabolotny

Poland vs Russia Prediction

Poland will rely heavily on Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. The 32-year old scored 48 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians this season and he will undoubtedly be the talisman for his country.

Robert Lewandowski's 41 goals is the most EVER scored in a Bundesliga season 💥 pic.twitter.com/HtPFtdR2Ia — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 22, 2021

Russia, on the other hand, will hope that Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba replicates his club form. AS Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has shown glimpses of his talent at club level and the 24-year old could prove to be crucial as well.

A close match is on the cards and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Poland 1-1 Russia

