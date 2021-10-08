Poland vs San Marino prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Poland entertain San Marino at the National Stadium Warsaw in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying action on Saturday.

Poland are third in the Group I standings, a point behind Albania, who have enjoyed an impressive campaign thus far, and five points behind England. San Marino have failed to earn even a single point in their qualifying campaign and have faced six back-to-back losses.

Poland's last game in the qualifiers was against England, which ended in a 1-1 draw. San Marino are at the bottom of the FIFA ranking (210) and it shows in their performances. They have found the back of the net just once and have shipped in 24 goals.

Poland vs San Marino Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off nine times across all competitions, with all of their meetings being qualifying fixtures. Seven games have been World Cup qualifiers while they have also met twice in Euro qualifiers.

Poland have a 100% record in this fixture and have also conceded just two goals.

They last met in September at San Marino Stadium in the reverse fixture. The Eagles recorded a massive 7-1 win in that game.

Poland form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

San Marino form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Poland vs San Marino Team News

Poland

Arkadiusz Reca and Maciej Rybus have been ruled out for this month's qualifiers on account of injuries. Nicola Zalewski suffered a personal loss recently and has been excused from the squad.

Bartłomiej Drągowski also picked up an injury last week and was replaced by Radosław Majecki in the squad.

Injured: Arkadiusz Reca, Maciej Rybus, Bartłomiej Drągowski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nicola Zalewski

San Marino

Filippo Berardi and Dante Rossi remain on the sidelines for the visiting side and they also have six players just one booking away from suspension. With that in mind, head coach Franco Varrella might choose to rest a couple of them here.

Injured: Filippo Berardi, Dante Rossi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs San Marino Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Pawel Dawidowicz; Tomasz Kedziora, Jakub Moder, Karol Linetty, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski

San Marino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Elia Benedettini; Mirko Palazzi, Cristian Brolli, Filippo Fabbri, Manuel Battisini; David Tomassini, Enrico Golinucci, Lorenzo Lunadei; Jose Hirsch, Nicola Nanni, Fabio Tomassini

Poland vs San Marino Prediction

Also Read

Poland return to the field after a month, so a repeat of their 7-1 win looks unlikely here. San Marino's woes will continue and we expect Poland to secure a comfortable win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Poland 3-0 San Marino

Edited by Peter P