Poland vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns with another round of intriguing matches as Poland lock horns with Slovakia in a Group E encounter on Monday. Both teams face an uphill battle to qualify for the knock-outs and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Slovakia are the underdogs in Group E at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The away side held Austria to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Poland, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to be at their best over the next two weeks. The Polish team is not at its best at the moment and has managed two draws and one defeat in its last three matches.

Poland vs Slovakia Head-to-Head

Slovakia have a good record against Poland and have won four out of eight matches played between the two teams. Poland have managed three victories against Slovakia and will look to level the playing field in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2013 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Slovakia. Poland have improved in recent years and will want to prove a point in this match.

Poland form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Slovakia form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Poland vs Slovakia Team News

Poland have a depleted squad

Poland

Poland have several injury concerns to account for with Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik, Krystian Bielik, and Arkadiusz Reca ruled out at the moment. Jan Bednarek is also recovering from a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik, Arkadiusz Reca, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: Jan Bednarek

Suspended: None

Slovakia need to win this game

Slovakia

Marek Hamsik has recovered from his fitness issues and will have to play a key role for Slovakia at Euro 2020. Ivan Schranz is the only injury concern for the away side and has been sidelined for this match.

Injured: Ivan Schranz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Kamil Piatkowski, Kamil Glik, Pawel Dawidowicz, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Robert Lewandowski

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukas Haraslin, Marek Hamsik, Robert Mak; Ondrej Duda

Poland vs Slovakia Prediction

Poland have been well below their best in recent weeks and will want to make a statement of intent in this fixture. With Piatek and Milik unavailable for this game, the onus will be on Robert Lewandowski to step up for his side.

Slovakia have assembled an impressive squad and can pack a punch on their day. Poland are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Slovakia

