Ponferradina vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2022 

Ponferradina and Atletico Madrid will square off in a friendly at the Estadio El Toralin on Wednesday (December 14).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home win over Lugo in the Spanish Segunda Division over the weekend. Jose Naranjo scored the winner in the 34th minute. The victory helped them climb out of the relegation zone into 18th spot, having garnered 21 points from 20 games.

Atletico, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-0 win at Almazan in the Copa del Rey last month. Angel Correa and Joao Felix scored in either half to inspire Los Rojiblancos to the win.

The capital side will return to competitive action when they travel to take on Arenteiro in the Copa del Rey before hosting Elche in La Liga later in the month.

Ponferradina vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Ponferradina's win last weekend snapped their six-game winless run across competitions.

Atletico were on a five-game winless run across competitions, losing three, before their win over Almazan.

Atletico have won all four friendlies this year, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

Ponferradina won two and lost two of their five friendlies in 2022, scoring seven goals and conceding 11.

Atletico did not keep a clean sheet in seven games across competitions before their win over Alzaman.

Four of Ponferradina's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Ponferradina vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico's poor campaign has seen them suffer a disappointing group stage elimination from the UEFA Champions League. Rather shockingly, they finished at the bottom of a group they were expected to win and are also off the pace in the La Liga title race.

That has increased the pressure on manager Diego Simeone, who needs to spark an upturn in fortunes after the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Ponferradina, meanwhile, have struggled in the Spanish second tier, but Atletico's struggles, coupled with this game being a friendly could work in their favour. However, Simeone's side should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Ponferradina 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Ponferradina vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atletico

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

