Pontarlier vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Pontarlier and Lyon will do battle in the round of 64 of the Coupe de France on Sunday.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Sarre Union in the last round following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Lyon are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win over Nantes in Ligue 1. Alexandre Lacazette scored the match-winning goal in the 49th minute to guide his side to all three points.

Pontarlier vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Lyon are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Pontalier's last four games in the Coupe de France have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Lyon's last seven games, including each of the last four, have seen one team keep a clean sheet.

Lyon have not won the Coupe de France since the 2011-12 season.

Pontarlier vs Lyon Prediction

Pontarlier will attempt to post the biggest result in their history when they face Lyon on Sunday. They are overwhelming underdogs in this game and anything other than a heavy defeat would be a shock result.

Lyon, for their part, made a nightmare start to the season. The Stade Gerland outfit's poor campaign last season meant they did not qualify for Europe but their displays this season have been even more atrocious. However, they seem to have rediscovered their best form in the last few matchdays, with their current three-game winning streak pushing them out of the bottom three.

They will be heavily fancied to keep this run going in the cup to build momentum ahead of their trip to Le Havre next weekend, Pierre Sage's side will like to stamp their authority on the game early on and are likely to start on the front foot, so an early breakthrough can be expected.

Lyon might field a second-string side to garner experience but should ostensibly still have too much firepower for their hosts. We are backing the visitors to cruise to the next round with a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Pontarlier 0-4 Lyon

Pontarlier vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lyon to score in both halves