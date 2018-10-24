Champions League 2018/19: Poor Manchester United outplayed by classy Juventus

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Expectations were high at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, after two encouraging performances by Manchester United in their last two Premier League matches. The Red Devils came into this game off the back of an adrenalizing 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle, and a creditable draw away to Chelsea.

Expectations, however, were quickly and convincingly dampened. If United did not heed warning from Ronaldo's confident pre-match conference, then they should have.

All the signs were there during the 10-minute interview from the Portuguese superstar who, while granting his old club a good level of respect, also delivered a message of confidence which was visibly displayed on the pitch the next day.

It didn't take long for the pattern of play to become evident. The Italian champions stroked the ball around with ease, and played their opponents off the pitch with a swagger that put out a marker to all other contenders in this year's Champions League.

Their players' skillful movement off the ball and retention of it was such in the first half, that The Old Lady ended up with more than 70% possession and all the chances.

If there was one criticism to be had of Juventus throughout the match, it was that they were not able to put away more of those chances. In the end, Dybala's tap-in on 17 minutes proved to be the winner, but the score could, and probably should have been much higher.

Regardless of the fact, La Signora Omicidi controlled the game, and United never looked like scoring.

It is a far shout from the United of old, and the Reds' fans probably have a right to be aggrieved and concerned. Having finished second in the Premier League last season, they were granted a pathway through to this year's competition.

On this evidence, they will struggle to do the same again next year.