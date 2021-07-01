Port vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Port and Cerezo Osaka will clash again at the Chang Arena in their AFC Champions League fixture on Saturday. The two teams had squared off at the same venue Wednesday, with that group stage fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Thai Premier League concluded back in March, so Port only have Champions League fixtures to play for now. Cerezo Osaka will resume J1 league action once all the group stage fixtures in the Champions League are concluded.

Though Cerezo have struggled in the domestic league, they are unbeaten in the continental tournament and have two wins and a draw from their three games so far. Port, on the other hand, have a win, a loss and a draw apiece.

Port vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other just once across all competitions so far. Their 1-1 draw at Saturday's venue on Wednesday was their first-ever encounter.

Pakorn Prempak gave the Thai club the lead in first-half stoppage time, only for his goal to be canceled out by Osaka's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto 11 minutes from time.

Port form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Port vs Cerezo Osaka Team News

Port

There are no known injury concerns for the Thailand-based club at the moment. They are expected to field a similar starting XI from the game on Wednesday.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

Cerezo Osaka

Ryosuke Shindo and Yuta Toyokawa are the two players currently ruled out with injuries for Cerezo Osaka. Ryuji Sawakami is not registered with the Japanese club to play in the Champions League and remains unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Ryosuke Shindo, Yuta Toyokawa

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Ryuji Sawakami

Port vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI

Port FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Worawut Srisupha; Thitathon Aksornsri, David Rochela, Elias Dolah, Nitipong Selanon; Sergio Suarez, Go Seul-ki, Siwakorn Jakkuprasat, Bordin Phala; Baggio Rakotonomanjanahary, Pakorn Prempak

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kenya Matsui; Yusuke Maruhashi, Ayumu Seko, Tiago Pagnussat, Riku Matsuda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno; Motohiko Nakajima, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto; Adam Taggart

Port vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

In their previous encounter, Cerezo Osaka were the dominant side, having more possession and recorded 10 shots more than their Thai opponents. They conceded a goal from the goalkeeper's error in first-half injury-time so we do not expect them to concede in this fixture.

A win for Osaka looks like the most likely outcome from the game, who are in good touch at the moment.

Prediction: Port 1-0 Cerezo Osaka.

