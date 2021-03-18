Portimonense vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Portimonense invite Porto to the Estádio Municipal de Portimão on Saturday in Portuguese Primeira Liga action.

The reigning champions have been in fine form in their recent games and are unbeaten in the league since October. They exacted revenge on Pacos Ferreira, the last team to defeat them, with a 2-0 win in their previous outing.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Santa Clara in their previous fixture, which was their second defeat in their last four outings.

Portimonense vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed 10 times across all competitions. The fixture has been one-sided so far, with Dragões having a 100% record against the hosts.

The visitors have been highly prolific in these 10 meetings and have scored 32 goals while Portimonense have bagged 11.

They last squared off in the Primeira Liga at the Estádio do Dragão in November. Porto recorded a 3-1 win in that game.

Portimonense form guide in the Portuguese Primeira Liga: L-W-D-L-W

Porto form guide across all competitions: W-L-W-L-D

Portimonense vs Porto Team News

Portimonense

Paulo Sérgio won't be able to call upon the services of defenders Lucas Possignolo, Lucas Tagliaepietra and midfielder Lucas Fernandes against Porto.

Injury: Lucas Possignolo, Lucas Tagliaepietra, Lucas Fernandes

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Porto

Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano are long-term absentees and are ruled out with ACL and spine injuries respectively.

There are no new injury concerns for manager Sérgio Conceição to worry about at the moment. He has the full squad that recorded a 2-0 win over Pacos Ferreira at his disposal.

Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Portimonense vs Porto Predicted XI

Portimonense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Samuel Portugal; Fali Cande, Mauricio Antonio, Koki Anzai, Fahd Moufi; Dener Clemente, Ewerton, Willyan da Silva Rocha; Aylton Boa Morte, Beto, Jafar Salmani

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafá; Sergio Oliveira, Fábio Vieira, Mateus Uribe, Otávio; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Portimonense vs Porto Prediction

The visitors have an impeccable record against the hosts. When it comes to current form, Porto are the better side.

14 - Sérgio Oliveira has been directly involved in 14 goals with FC Porto in the Primeira Liga this season (G10 A4), twice more than he did in the entire 2019/20 campaign (G3 A4). Impact. pic.twitter.com/LQ72SM25rx — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) March 11, 2021

A win here would take their unbeaten run to 18 games. We believe the reigning champions should be able to record a victory in this encounter.

Prediction: Portimonense 1-2 Porto