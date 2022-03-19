Portimonense vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Portimonense and Sporting Braga will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 27 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Estoril last weekend. Jordi Mboula and Francisco Geraldes scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Sporting Braga played out a 1-1 draw away to AS Monaco in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. Axel Disasi scored a 90th-minute equalizer for the Principality outfit after Abel Ruiz had put the Portuguese side ahead.

The draw guaranteed Braga progress to the quarterfinals, where they have been paired with Scottish champions Rangers.

They will shift their focus to Primeira Liga action where they currently sit in fourth spot, with 46 points garnered from 26 games. Portimonense are 11th on 29 points.

Portimonense vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 14 occasions in the past and Sporting Braga are yet to lose a game against Portimonense.

Os Arcebispos have 11 wins to their name, while three matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when Galeno's brace inspired Braga to a 3-0 home win.

Portimonense form guide: L-L-D-D-D

Sporting Braga form guide (all competitions): DL-W-D-D

Portimonense vs Sporting Braga Team News

Portimonense

Ricardo Matos is still sidelined with a thigh injury, while Pedrao is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Ricardo Matos

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Pedrao

Sporting Braga

Nuno Sequeira, Roger Fernandes and Jean Gorby have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Nuno Sequeira, Roger Fernandes, Jean Gorby

Suspension: None

Portimonense vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Portimonense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Samuel (GK); Filipe Relvas, Willyan, Lucas Possignolo, Julien Dacosta; Carlinhos, Pedro Cunha; Ivan Cortes, Lucas, Shoya Nakajima; Welington Junior

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matheus; Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, David Carmo; Rodrigo Gomes, Mutassim Al-Musrati, Andre Castro, Fabiano Silva; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Victor Oliveira

Portimonense vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Sporting Braga are barely holding on to the Europa League spot, with Gil Vicente only one point behind them at this stage. In light of this, Carlos Carvalhal's side can't afford to drop points in games they are expected to win.

The visitors are on a three-game winless run in the league but their game against a struggling Portimonense offers an excellent opportunity to halt this run. We are backing Braga to secure a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Portimonense 0-2 Sporting Braga

