Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2023 

Portimonense and Sporting Lisbon battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 23 fixture on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Famalicao last weekend. Leandro Sanca stepped off the bench to score the winner in the 85th minute. Sporting, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Estoril. Hector Bellerin and Trincao scored in either half to inspire the Lions to victory.

The win saw the capital side remain in fourth spot, having garnered 44 points from 22 matches. Portimonense, meanwhile, sit in 12th spot with 26 points to show for their efforts after 22 games.

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides, with Sporting leading 13-2.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 when Sporting win 4-0 at home.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals

Sporting are on a five-game unbeaten streak across competitions away from home, winning four.

Sporting have scored at least twice in six of their last eight away games across competitions.

The visitors have won their last five games at Portimonense, scoring at least twice every time.

Portimonense form guide: L-W-L-W-L; Sporting form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting's season has fallen below expectations, with their inconsistency seeing them out of the running for the league title.

However, Ruben Amorim's side have hit a purple patch in recent weeks, with their four-game unbeaten run putting them back in the race for a top-three finish. They are also through to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League.

Portimonense, meanwhile, have won their last two games in front of their fans, which could spur them to register a shock win over their more illustrious visitors.

Sporting are the clear favourites, and the capital side should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Portimonense 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Portimonense vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to score over 1.5 goals

