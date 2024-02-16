Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

Portland Timbers will take on Chicago Fire at Providence Park in a friendly match on Saturday.

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Preview

Both teams will use this game to wrap up their preseason ahead of the new Major League Soccer campaign set for February 25. Portland Timbers have played three friendlies, winning once, drawing once and losing another. New coach Phil Neville will be able to complete his assessment of the outfit through this meeting.

The Timbers are hoping for a better campaign after finishing 18th overall last season and failing to qualify for the playoffs. They clinched the MLS Cup in 2015 and were Western Conference champions in 2021 but have endured a title drought since then. Portland Timbers lost to Chicago Fire 2-1 in their last meeting.

Chicago Fire concluded another disappointing campaign last season. They finished 13th in the Eastern Conference and 24th overall, and did not qualify for the playoffs. They are in search of their second MLS Cup following their 1998 success. Head coach Ezra Hendrickson has been replaced by Frank Klopas.

The Fire have played five preseason friendly matches, winning three, drawing one and losing another, scoring 13 goals against six. Chicago Fire appear to be in good shape ahead of their season-opening game against Philadelphia Union in an away fixture on February 25. Their trip to Portland will be a good test.

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Chicago Fire.

Portland Timbers boast five wins as opposed to two for Chicago Fire in the sides’ 12 clashes so far.

Portland Timbers have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Chicago Fire have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Portland Timbers have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Chicago Fire have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Portland Timbers have enrolled seven new players including centre-back Kamal Miller from Inter Miami and Miguel Araujo from Dutch side FC Emmen. Coach Phil Neville is expecting his team to deliver an inspiring performance in their final friendly.

Chicago Fire have recruited 11 players ahead of the new season, including Hugo Cuypers from Belgian club Gent. The efforts look promising owing to the team’s successful preseason. However, center-forward Victor Bezerra and winger Chris Mueller remain sidelined with injuries.

Portland Timbers come into the match as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Chicago Fire

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chicago Fire to score - Yes