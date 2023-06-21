Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Chicago Fire take on Portland Timbers in an important encounter at the Providence Park on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the course of their campaign. The Timbers were held to a 0-0 stalemate by San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an excellent recent record against Chicago Fire and have won five out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, with the other five games ending in draws.

The previous game between the two teams in the MLS took place in 2019 and ended in a narrow 3-2 victory at home for Portland Timbers.

Portland Timbers played out a 0-0 draw against San Jose Earthquakes last week - their fourth goalless draw in the MLS so far this season.

Chicago Fire lost their previous game after conceding a goal in stoppage time and have now dropped nine points after the 80th minute - the highest in the MLS this season.

Chicago Fire have lost a game after scoring an equaliser after the 85th minute on two occasions in the MLS this season.

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Portland Timbers have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and will need to prove their mettle this week. The Timbers have good players in their ranks and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Chicago Fire have shown flashes of their ability this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Portland Timbers are currently the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Chicago Fire

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Xherdan Shaqiri to score - Yes

