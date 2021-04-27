Portland Timbers vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021

The Portland Timbers welcome Club America to Providence Park in their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final fixture on Wednesday.

The home team booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 7-2 win on aggregate over Marathon in the last round.

In their first two MLS games of the campaign, they lost the opener to Vancouver and returned to winning ways against the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Club America made it into the final eight on away goals and have dropped points in two Liga MX fixtures since. In their latest outing, they were hammered 3-1 by Toluca on Monday.

Siguiente partido:



Portland Timbers vs América 🦅

🗓️ | Miércoles 28 de abril

🕐 | 19:30 HL | 21:30 HC

🏟 | Estadio Providence Park

Cuartos de Final Ida | Liga de Campeones pic.twitter.com/pUf9LPtn4P — Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 26, 2021

Portland Timbers vs Club America Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. The Timbers are yet to face a Mexican opponent in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Club America have faced MLS opposition nine times so far. They have just three wins to their name against them.

Portland Timbers form guide across all competitions: W-L-W-D

Club America form guide across all competitions: L-D-L-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Club America Team News

Portland Timbers

The hosts will be without a few key players on account of injuries. Steve Clark, Jeremy Ebobisse, Aljaz Ivacic, Ismaila Jome and Jaroslaw Niezgoda have all been ruled out for the fixture.

Sebastián Blanco is recovering from an ACL injury and is a doubt after he missed the MLS game against Houston Dynamos as well.

This week in PTFC:



A busy week in front of us: We kick off the #SCCL21 quarterfinals Wednesday against Club América before heading to face FC Dallas in MLS play on Saturday.



Link: https://t.co/H5VuokB2wv | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/8Pbfa6XHdD — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) April 26, 2021

Injuries: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Ismaila Jome, Jeremy Ebobisse, Aljaz Ivacic, Steve Clark

Doubtful: Sebastian Blanco

Suspensions: None

Club America

There are a couple of Las Águilas players who will miss this trip to Portland. Jesus Lopez, who underwent knee surgery, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Nicolas Castillo wasn't registered for the Guard1anes 2021 by the club on account of persistent injuries. He is making a swift recovery from the same and should be back in contention for the Apertura 2021. But he remains unavailable for this clash.

Injured: Jesus Lopez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nicolas Castillo

Portland Timbers vs Club America Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeff Attinella; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

Club America Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino; Richard Sanchez, Alan Medina, Giovani dos Santos, Mauro Lainez; Federico Vinas.

Portland Timbers vs Club America Prediction

Club America barely qualified for the quarter-finals and had to depend on away goals to progress. They have been in poor form since the second-leg fixture and lost their last game 3-1 to Toluca.

They are unbeaten in home fixtures in the league and have three losses on their travels. This poor away record may prove to be their undoing in this match.

We predict a win for the home team in this first-leg tie.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Club America