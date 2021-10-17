Porto vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns this midweek after a three-week break, with Porto set to host AC Milan at the Estadio do Dragoa in Group B on Tuesday.

Porto began their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid away from home.

Porto then lost their next game 5-1 to Premier League giants Liverpool in a game that saw the Portuguese side display some horrendous defending.

Porto are therefore winless on the European stage this season and have picked up one point in two games. They will be looking to pick up their first win on Tuesday when they face AC Milan.

Like their hosts, AC Milan are also winless in their Champions League campaign so far. They lost 3-2 to Liverpool in their first game. They then lost 2-1 on home turf to Atletico Madrid in their next game. AC Milan scored first on the day before having Franck Kessie sent off. The 10-man Rossoneri fell to defeat after two late goals from the visitors.

AC Milan sit bottom of the group with zero points and a negative goal difference of two. They will be targeting victory on Tuesday in hopes of advancing from the group.

Porto vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between Porto and AC Milan in the Champions League. AC Milan have won three of their games while Porto have won twice. The other three games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the group stage of the competition back in the 1996-97 season. The game ended 1-1.

Porto Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-D

AC Milan Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-L

Porto vs AC Milan Team News

Porto

Chancel Mbemba picked up an injury while away on international duty and is expected to miss the game on Tuesday. The defender is the only absentee from Porto's camp.

Injured: Chancel Mbemba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan

AC Milan's list of absentees seems to be ever-growing, with Ante Rebic coming off injured in the first half of their Serie A game on Saturday. The Croatian joins Alessandro Florenzi, Mike Maignan and Junior Messias on the injured list. Tiemoue Bakayoko has returned to training following his injury, but his participation is in doubt.

Frank Kessie received a red card against Atletico Madrid and is suspended for the encounter. Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz both tested positive for the COVID-19 and will also be absent on Tuesday.

In positive news for the Rossoneri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic played the last 13 minutes of the game on the weekend after a month out. The Swede could make an appearance from the bench against Porto.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Alessandro Florenzi, Mike Maignan, Junior Messias

Doubtful: Tiemoue Bakayoko

Suspended: Frank Kessie

COVID-19: Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz

Porto vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Jesus Corona, Pepe, Ivan Marcano, Wendell; Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Toni Martinez, Mehdi Taremi

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Fode Ballo-Toure; Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Porto vs AC Milan Prediction

Porto's loss to Liverpool was their first defeat since April and the Portuguese side will be looking to move on from the negative result.

AC Milan have been in good form this campaign but have been rather susceptible defensively. They have conceded two goals in each of their last three games. Considering their long list of absentees and Porto's home advantage, AC Milan may have to settle for a point on Tuesday.

Prediction: Porto 2-2 AC Milan

