Porto vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Porto and AS Roma return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns in the first leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since July 2021, when they played out a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly.

Porto were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game in the Portuguese Primeira Liga as they played out a 1-1 draw with nine-man Sporting Lisbon last Friday.

Martin Anselmi’s men have failed to taste victory in five consecutive matches in the league, where they sit third in the table with 43 points from their 21 games so far.

Porto will be looking to find their feet as they turn their focus to the Europa League, where they picked up 11 points from their eight group-stage games to finish 18th in the standings.

Trending

On the other hand, AS Roma returned to winning ways last time out as they edged Venezia 1-0 in their Serie A clash courtesy of a second-half penalty from Paulo Dybala.

This followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on February 5 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Roma now return to action in the Europa League, where they went unbeaten in five of their final six games, claiming three wins and two draws, and finished 15th in the standings with 12 points from a possible 24.

Porto vs AS Roma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Porto boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Roma have picked up one win in that time, which came in February 2019, when they edged out Porto 2-1 in the Champions League knockout stages, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Porto are unbeaten in 15 of their 16 home matches this season, claiming 12 wins and three draws so far.

Roma have won just two of their 17 away matches across all competitions this term while losing seven and picking up eight draws.

Porto vs AS Roma Prediction

Roma have struggled to impose themselves on their travels and will need to be at their best against a Porto side who have lost just once at home this season.

The Portuguese side have experienced better outcomes in this fixture and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 AS Roma

Porto vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their previous five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in eight of Porto’s last 10 games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback