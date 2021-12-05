Porto vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League conclude this midweek, with Porto hosting Atletico Madrid in Group B on Tuesday night in a clash that will determine the fate of both teams.

Porto began their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid before losing 5-1 to Liverpool. They then picked up a 1-0 win and a 1-1 draw against AC Milan before losing 2-0 to Liverpool last time out.

Porto sit second in the group table with just five points so far. A win on Tuesday would guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages.

Atletico Madrid have not fared much better than their hosts. After drawing 0-0 against Porto in their first game and beating AC Milan 2-1 in their second, the visitors have gone on a three-game losing streak.

The La Liga club sit rock-bottom in the group with four points from five games. They will put themselves in a strong position to qualify should they beat Porto this week.

Porto vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Porto and Atletico Madrid in the past. Both teams have won two games apiece while the other three games have all ended in draws.

The two sides last met in their opening Champions League game this season. The game ended goalless after a rather lackluster showing from both sides.

Porto Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-D-W-L-D

Atletico Madrid Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-L-L-W-D

Porto vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Porto

Central defenders Pepe and Ivan Marcano are both injured and will miss the game on Tuesday. Joao Mario is a doubt for the game after missing Porto's last encounter.

Injured: Pepe, Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: Joao Mario

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic came off injured in Atletico Madrid's last game. The defender joins Kieran Trippier, Ivan Saponjic and Jose Gimenez on the injured list for the visitors.

Injured: Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier, Ivan Saponjic, Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Porto vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Fabio Cardoso, Wilson Manafa; Otavio, Sergio Oliviera, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Marcos Llorente; Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Correa; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

Porto vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

A win will guarantee Porto a place in the next round, while a draw could also be enough as long as AC Milan lose their game against Liverpool. The Portuguese outfit go into the game in good form and will be hoping to continue that this week.

Atletico Madrid are in danger of exiting the Champions League in the group stage for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Diego Simeone's men have won just three of their 10 games across all competitions, with only one of them coming away from home. Their away struggles could ultimately cost them, and we expect this game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Porto 1-1 Atletico Madrid

