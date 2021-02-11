Porto vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto entertain Boavista at the Estádio do Dragão in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday night.

Porto were in action in the Portuguese Cup in midweek, where they played to a 1-1 draw against Braga, conceding the equalizer in the 12th minute of injury time. They have drawn their last two league fixtures.

Boavista find themselves in the relegation zone playoff place, having lost four of their last five league fixtures.

Porto vs Boavista Head-to-Head

Since 1990, there have been 52 meetings between these two city rivals. Porto have been the dominant side in the fixture and have 35 wins to their name.

Os Axadrezados have only managed to get the better of their rivals in the Derby da Invicta on seven occasions.

Dragões are on a 13-game winning streak against the visitors. These sides last met in Primeira Liga action in September at the Estádio do Bessa, with Porto recording a massive 5-0 win.

Porto form guide across all competitions: D-D-D-W-W

Boavista form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-L-W-L-L

Porto vs Boavista Team News

Porto

Mateus Uribe picked up a red card against Braga in injury time

Sérgio Conceição is without the services of Mouhamed Mbaye and Nanu, who are long-term absentees with ACL and spine injuries respectively.

Otavio and Ivan Marcano have not yet featured in a single game for the hosts in 2021. Their availability for the game is in doubt.

Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz picked up straight red cards in the cup tie and will be suspended for the game. Jesus Corona will return from a suspension of his own.

Injuries: Mouhamed Mbaye, Nanu

Doubtful: Ivan Marcano, Otavio

Suspensions: Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz

Boavista

Miguel Reisinho is the only injury concern for Boavista ahead of this game. The midfielder is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury in December.

Javi Garcia picked up two yellow cards in their 1-0 loss to Nacional and will not travel to Estádio do Dragão with the squad.

Injury: Miguel Resinho

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Javi Garcia

Porto vs Boavista Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafá; Sergio Oliveira, Fábio Vieira, Marko Grujić, Mamadou Loum; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Boavista Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leo Jardim; Ricardo Mangas, Jackson Porozo, Adil Rami, Reggie Cannon; Nuno Santos, Manuel Cafumana, Paulinho; Alberth Elis, Angel Gomes, Gustavo Sauer

Porto vs Boavista Prediction

Porto have now played three draws in a row, two of them against an in-form Braga. Boavista have conceded in their last six games. We expect them to concede against Porto, who are the top-scoring side in the league.

Given their superior record in the fixture and their excellent goal-scoring form, we expect the hosts to extend their winning streak against their rivals.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Boavista

