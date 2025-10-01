Porto vs Crvena Zvezda Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Porto will welcome Crvena Zvezda to the Estádio do Dragão in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both teams avoided defeats in their campaign opener last month and will look to continue that form here.

The hosts got their league phase underway against RB Salzburg and registered a 1-0 away win. Late drama ensued as William Gomes bagged a stoppage-time winner. They maintained their 100% record across all competitions on Monday, recording a 4-0 win over Arouca in the Primeira Liga.

The visitors met Celtic in their campaign opener and played out a goalless draw. They conceded in the 55th minute, and Marko Arnautović pulled them level 10 minutes later.

They bounced back with a win in their previous outing, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Radnički in the Serbian SuperLiga. Milson missed from the penalty spot, but Stefan Leković equalized in the 90th minute. Mirko Ivanić scored the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Porto vs Crvena Zvezda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met a Serbian side just four times in European competitions, with all meetings taking place against Partizan. They are unbeaten in these meetings, recording two wins.

Red Star have two wins from eight meetings against Portuguese teams.

The visitors have conceded one goal apiece in their last six games across all competitions.

Porto have a 100% home record this season and have kept clean sheets in three games.

Crvena zvezda are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, recording four wins while scoring 15 goals.

Red Star have lost their last three group-stage away games in the Europa League.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last eight games in all competitions.

Porto vs Crvena Zvezda Prediction

Dragões concluded September with a perfect record, winning all four games. They scored nine goals in these games without conceding and will look to build on that form. They have won their two home meetings against Serbian opponents.

Nehuén Pérez is a long-term absentee for the hosts, as he will miss the remainder of the season. Stephen Eustáquio was absent against Arouca but should start from the bench here. Luuk de Jong is also sidelined with an injury.

The Star have enjoyed a good run of form, winning three of their last four games. They are winless in four away meetings against Portuguese teams, with two draws.

Dragões have enjoyed a 100% record across all competitions this season, and considering their home advantage, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Crvena Zvezda

Porto vs Crvena Zvezda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

