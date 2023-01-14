Porto vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15th 2023

Porto will host Famalicao at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday in another round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home team have had a largely solid league campaign and will be looking to make a title charge in the second half of the season. However, they were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Casa Pia in their last league outing and will be gutted not to have come away with all three points after a dominant performance.

Famalicao, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but have found good form of late and are now pushing for the top half of the table. They picked up a 2-1 win over Vizela in their last league game via goals from Alexandre Penetra and Ivan Jaime late in either half.

The visitors have picked up 17 points from 15 games this season and currently sit 13th in the league table. They will now be looking to continue their winning streak when they play on Sunday and continue their move up the table.

Porto vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Porto and Famalicao. The hosts are undefeated in all seven matchups, picking up five wins and two draws.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Porto have the joint-best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 10.

Famalicao have scored 15 league goals this season, the second-highest of all the teams outside the European spots in the Primeira Liga standings.

The Dragões have picked up 18 points on home turf this season. Only league leaders Benfica (24) have picked up more.

Only one of the Famalicenses' five league wins this season has come away from home.

The hosts have scored 36 league goals this season. Only Benfica (38) have scored more.

Porto vs Famalicao Prediction

Porto have won four of their last five games across all competitions and are undefeated in their last 13. They are undefeated in their last seven home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Famalicao are on a four-game winning streak after winning just one of their previous seven matches. They have, however, won just one away league game all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Porto 3-1 Famalicao

Porto vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last six meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last six matchups)

