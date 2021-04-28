Porto vs Famalicao prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto are set to play host to Famalicao on Friday at the Estadio do Dragao for their latest Primeira Liga fixture.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Vasco Seabra's Moreirense yesterday at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas. A first-half goal from Venezuelan centre-back Nahuel Ferraresi, on loan from Manchester City, put Moreirense ahead but a late second-half penalty from Iran international Mehdi Taremi for Porto ensured a draw.

Famalicao, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Pako Ayestaran's Tondela on Monday at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao. Goals from winger Ivo Rodrigues and young Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, for Famalicao was cancelled out by goals from Spanish attacker Mario Gonzalez and Venezuela international Jhon Murillo for Tondela.

Porto vs Famalicao Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Porto have won two games and lost two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Primeira Liga, with Porto beating Famalicao 4-1. A brace from Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi and goals from Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira and young forward Joao Mario sealed the deal for Porto. Brazilian winger Jhonata Robert scored the consolation goal for Famalicao.

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-W-W-W

Famalicao form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-L-D-W

Porto vs Famalicao Team News

Porto

Porto will be without young Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye, while there are doubts over the availability of Spanish defender Ivan Marcano and Nigerian left-back Zaidu Sanusi. Experienced centre-back Pepe is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sergio Conceicao is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: Ivan Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi

Suspended: Pepe

Famalicao

Meanwhile, Famalicao manager Ivo Vieira could be without Serbian centre-back Srdan Babic, on loan from Red Star Belgrade, and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Jordao, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with both players nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Srdan Babic, Bruno Jordao

Suspended: None

Porto vs Famalicao Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin, Nanu, Chancel Mbemba, Diogo Leite, Wilson Manafa, Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Famalicao Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Luiz Junior, Diogo Figueiras, Riccieli, Patrick William, Ruben Vinagre, Gustavo Assuncao, Ivo Rodrigues, Pepe, Ivan Jaime, Gil Dias, Leonardo Campana

Porto vs Famalicao Prediction

Porto are currently 2nd in the Primeira Liga table, six points behind league leaders Sporting CP. Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi and Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira have been in fine form, while Malian striker Moussa Marega has done fairly well as well.

Famalicao, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table. Young Brazilian defensive midfielder Gustavo Assuncao has impressed with his performances, and has been linked with the likes of Everton and Manchester United recently.

Porto should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Famalicao

