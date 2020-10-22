Porto vs Gil Vicente prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto will welcome Gil Vicente to the Estadio de Dragao on Saturday for a matchday five fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The hosts were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in their Champions League opener, while Gil Vicente played out a 1-1 draw at home to Tondela in the league last weekend.

Porto currently sit second on the standings, five points behind table-toppers Benfica and they will be keen to get back to winning ways to avoid losing further ground on their rivals.

Gil Vicente are currently 12th on the table, with five points picked up from their three matches so far.

Porto vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides and expectedly, Porto have the overwhelmingly better head-to-head record.

The hosts have 13 wins and a draw to their name, scoring 36 goals and conceding just 10, while Gil Vicente were victorious on only two occasions.

The most recent clash between the sides came in January when goals from Ivan Marcano and Sergio Oliveira helped Porto complete a 2-1 comeback victory.

Porto form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Gil Vicente form guide: W-D-D

FC Porto vs Gil Vicente Team News

FC Porto

There are no injury or suspension worries for FC Porto heading into their clash with Gil Vicente.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Gil Vicente

The visitors also have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

FC Porto vs Gil Vicente Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin; Alex Telles, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Danilo Pereira, Mateus Uribe; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (3-4-3): Denis; Ruben Fernandes, Rodrigao, Ygor Nogueira; Talocha, Claude Goncalves, Lucas Mineiro, Joel Vieira Pereira; Antoine Leautey, Samuel Lino, Lourency Rodrigues

FC Porto vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Porto are currently on a three-game winless run in all competitions and, for a club of their stature, this is simply unacceptable.

The Dragons have picked up just seven points from their four league matches thus far and are already playing catch-up to Benfica at this early stage of the season.

Given the strength-in-depth of Sergio Conceicao's side, they should easily pick up a win here against Gil Vicente, although they will be wary of another upset at home, after Maritimo beat them 3-2 before the international break.

Prediction: FC Porto 3-0 Gil Vicente