Porto vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2023

Porto will welcome Inter Milan to the Estádio do Dragão in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

The two teams met in the first leg at the San Siro last month, with Romelu Lukaku's 86th-minute strike helping Inter record a 1-0 win. Porto were reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute as Otavio was sent off following his second yellow card and he remains suspended for the second leg.

The hosts have won two of their three games since their defeat in the first leg, while the visitors have suffered two defeats in their three games.

Porto overcame Estoril Praia 3-2 at home in the Primeira Liga on Friday thanks to goals from Marko Grujić, André Franco, and Mehdi Taremi. Inter fell to a 2-1 away defeat against Spezia in Serie A with Lukaku scoring their only goal from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Porto's rivals Benfica have booked their place in the next round and Inter's fierce rivals AC Milan have also secured qualification into the quarter-finals.

Porto vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the sixth time, with all their previous meetings coming in the Champions League. Inter Milan have a better record in these games with three wins. Porto have just one win to their name and one game has ended in a draw.

Interestingly, all three of the visitors' wins against the hosts have come at San Siro.

The visitors have not qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League since the 2010-11 campaign.

The hosts have won their last four home meetings against Italian teams while the visitors have just one win in their last eight away games against Portuguese teams.

Porto have suffered just one defeat in their 10 home games, winning the other nine. Inter are winless in their last three away games, failing to score in two games in that period.

Porto vs Inter Milan Prediction

Dragões have scored at least three goals in four of their last seven home games and have also kept four clean sheets in that period. They have been able to avoid defeats in their previous two home meetings against the visitors and considering their current home form, a defeat for them seems unlikely.

FC Porto @FCPorto Vais ser velhinho e vais lembrar-te desta defesa do Diogo Costa 🤩



#UCL @DiogoMCosta99 AdmiteVais ser velhinho e vais lembrar-te desta defesa do Diogo Costa 🤩 Admite 😏 Vais ser velhinho e vais lembrar-te desta defesa do Diogo Costa 🤩#UCL @DiogoMCosta99 https://t.co/ijd2XTlhcg

Six of the Nerazzurri's last eight games have seen under 2.5 goals, so they might struggle to find the back of the net in this match. They were the second-best team in the first leg and only managed to score the winning goal after Porto were reduced to 10 men.

Porto's home advantage is expected to come in handy in this match and we expect them to record a win. The game will likely be decided on penalties.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Inter Milan. (Porto to win on penalties)

Porto vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes