Porto vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Porto will host Nacional at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday in the final round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be confident to get the required result to confirm qualification for next season's UEFA Europa League.

Porto managed to pull off a 2-1 win over Boavista last time out despite not being at their best to put them three points ahead of fourth place and in need of only a point on the final matchday to finish third. The hosts had a disappointing season by their standards as they failed to pose any real threat to rivals Benfica and Sporting and will only hope to close out the season with a win.

Nacional have nothing to fight for having confirmed safety a couple of weeks ago and will be satisfied to remain in the division after being newly promoted. The Alvinegros will, however, hope to return to winning ways, having failed to pick up maximum points in any of their last four games, most recently stealing a point in an impressive 3-3 comeback draw against Rio Ave.

Porto vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 48 previous occasions in their history. Porto have won 36 of those games, and four have ended in draws while Nacional have won the remaining eight.

The Dragons have been lethal in recent editions of this fixture, scoring a remarkable 33 goals across the last 10.

Nacional have lost nine of their last 10 meetings with Porto. The visitors' first win in this fixture since the 2013-14 season came in a 2-0 victory when the sides faced off earlier in the campaign.

The hosts have the third-best offensive and defensive records in the Portuguese top flight this season with 62 goals scored and 30 conceded across 33 games.

Alvinegros have the joint-worst away record in the Primeira Liga this term with just 10 points picked up in 16 matches.

Porto vs Nacional Prediction

Porto are heavy favorites going into the weekend and should cruise to an easy win thanks to their much better form and quality.

Nacional will need to be at their best to avoid defeat on Saturday and will likely focus on avoiding a blowout loss.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Nacional

Porto vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last seven games)

