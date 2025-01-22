Porto vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Porto will invite Olympiacos to the Estádio do Dragão in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both teams have two wins in six games and the visitors are in 15th place in the standings with nine points, one more than Dragões.

The hosts have endured a poor start to 2025, suffering three consecutive defeats. Interestingly, all defeats were registered in away games. They met Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga last week and fell to a 3-1 loss. Gonçalo Borges, who came off the bench after the first-half break, had equalized in the 48th minute but Vicente scored twice later in that match.

The visitors are on a 16-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have won three of their four games this year. They played Atromitos in the Super League Greece last week and registered a 2-1 away win. Panagiotis Retsos and Ayoub El Kaabi scored in quick succession in the first half.

Porto won 2-0 at home against Midtjylland in their previous Europa League outing while Olympiacos played to a goalless draw against Twente.

Porto vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths eight times, with all meetings taking place in the UEFA Champions League group stage. They have been closely matched in these meetings, with the hosts having a 4-3 lead in wins and one game ending in a draw.

They last met in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage, with Porto recording 2-0 home and away wins.

Olympiacos have scored five goals in six games in the Europa League. They have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding three goals during that period.

Dragões are unbeaten in their three home games in the Europa League this season, scoring seven goals while keeping two clean sheets.

Porto vs Olympiacos Prediction

Dragões have lost all three games in 2025 thus far, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they are unbeaten at home across all competitions this season, recording eight consecutive wins while keeping seven clean sheets. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, recording three wins in four games.

Jose Tavares has been appointed as the interim coach following the sacking of Vítor Bruno after the third consecutive loss of the year. Pepê was outcast by Bruno and is back in training. Martim Fernandes, Iván Marcano, and Marko Grujic remain sidelined with injuries.

Thrylos extended their unbeaten streak to 16 games across all competitions last week and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last 22 games. They have won just one of their last nine away meetings against Portuguese teams.

Yusuf Yazıcı is a long-term absentee following a knee injury in October. Santiago Hezze will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

While Olympiacos head into the match in great form, Dragões have an impressive home record this season and should be able to eke out a narrow win in their first home game of the year.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Olympiacos

Porto vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

