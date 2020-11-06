Porto vs Portimonense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

FC Porto host Portimonense at the Estádio do Dragão in their Portuguese Primeira Liga round seven fixture on Saturday.

Both clubs head into the weekend encounter having lost their previous league fixtures. The hosts suffered a shock 3-2 loss at Pacos Ferreira, while the visitors were defeated 2-1 at home by Santa Clara.

Porto need a win here to hold onto their top-four spot while Portimonense will be hoping to record just their second win of the season when they travel to the northern coastal city.

Porto vs Portimonense Head-to-Head

Porto and Portimonense have only gone head-to-head on nine occasions since 2010, with all but one of their meetings coming in the Primeira Liga.

Dragões have an impressive 100% record against their southern rivals and have scored 29 goals in their nine meetings.

Porto form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Portimonense form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Porto vs Portimonense Team News

Veteran defender Pepe is a doubt for Porto

Porto continue to be without Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano, who are recovering from knee and ligament injuries respectively.

Defender and captain Pepe has missed the last two games on account of a foot injury and remains a doubt after he was named alongside Mbaye and Marcano in Porto's latest medical report.

Injured: Ivan Marcano (ACL), Mouhamed Mbaye (knee)

Doubtful: Pepe

Suspended: None

For the visitors, Jadson and Emmanuel Hackman are ruled out for the next few weeks due to injuries. Paulo Sérgio called up Fahd Moufi in their loss to Santa Clara, after the right-back recovered from COVID-19, and the coach could hand him a place in the starting XI this time around.

Injured: Jadson (undisclosed), Emmanuel Hackman (hernia)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Porto vs Portimonense Predicted XI

Porto predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Jesús Manuel Corona, Diogo Leite, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Jesus Corona; Moussa Marega, Luis Díaz

Portimonense predicted XI (4-4-2): Samuel Portugal; Fali Cande, Mauricio Antonio, Willyan Rocha, Fahd Moufi; Dener Clemente, Pedro Sa, Aylton Boa Morte, Anderson da Silva; Fabricio Messias, Welington Junior

Porto vs Portimonense Prediction

Sergio Oliviera has three goals in the last three games for Porto

FC Porto bounced back well from their 3-2 defeat in the league last week to record a comprehensive 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday. They will need to deliver a similar kind of performance if they are to get back to winning ways.

🎙 @CoachConceicao: "É uma pena as bancadas vazias. Temos adeptos da qualidade da @ChampionsLeague. Mereciam estar aqui hoje para aplaudir momentos fantásticos, como o nosso terceiro golo"#FCPorto #FCPOM #UCL pic.twitter.com/2tSExTupMo — FC Porto (@FCPorto) November 4, 2020

Finding the back of the net should not be a problem for the hosts, who have scored 15 goals already.

Porto have a 100% record against Portimonense and we expect them to keep their record intact on Saturday, as the visitors are not in form and might come up short against the Porto giants once again.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Portimonense