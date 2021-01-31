Porto vs Rio Ave prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto are set to play host to Rio Ave at the Estadio do Dragao on Monday for their latest Primeira Liga fixture.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Ricardo Soares' Gil Vicente yesterday in the quarter-final of the Taca de Portugal. Goals from Mexico international Jesus Manuel Corona and Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi ensured victory for Porto.

Rio Ave, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Daniel Ramos' Santa Clara last Monday in the Primeira Liga. Goals from Brazilian attacker Carlos and Japan international Hidemasa Morita sealed the deal for Santa Clara. Young Japanese forward Ryotaro Meshino scored the consolation goal for Rio Ave.

Porto vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Porto hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Primeira Liga, with the game ending 1-1. Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba put Porto ahead in the first-half, but Iran international Mehdi Taremi, now at Porto, managed to equalize for Rio Ave.

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Rio Ave form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-D-W-L-L

Porto vs Rio Ave Team News

Porto

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Spanish defender Ivan Marcano and young Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye, who are both nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, young midfielder Romario Baro, right-back Nanu and forward Joao Mario have all tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available.

Injured: Ivan Marcano, Mouhamed Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Romario Baro, Nanu, Joao Mario

Rio Ave

Meanwhile, Rio Ave will be without Brazilian defender Junio, forward Andre Pereira, former Benfica midfielder Filipe Augusto, Croatian midfielder Nikola Jambor and Guinea-Bissau international Pele, who are injured.

Injured: Junio, Andre Pereira, Pele, Filipe Augusto, Nikola Jambor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Porto vs Rio Ave Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Jesus Manuel Corona, Marko Grujic, Sergio Oliveira, Otavio, Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Rio Ave Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pawel Kieszek, Ivo Pinto, Toni Borevkovic, Aderlan Santos, Fabio Coentrao, Tarantini, Guga, Ryotaro Meshino, Francisco Geraldes, Gabrielzinho, Gelson Dala

Porto vs Rio Ave Prediction

Porto are 2nd in the league table, four points behind league leaders Sporting CP. Iranian attacker Mehdi Taremi, formerly of Rio Ave, has done well since joining the club, while Moussa Marega and Sergio Oliveira could also prove to be crucial.

Rio Ave, on the other hand, are 12th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. Young Japanese attacker Ryotaro Meshino, on loan from Manchester City, has scored three goals for them in the league so far.

Porto are in fine form and should be able to beat Rio Ave.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Rio Ave

