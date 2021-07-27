Porto vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Porto are set to play Roma at the Campo Bela Vista on Wednesday in a friendly game.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Jocelyn Gourvennec's Lille yesterday. Second-half goals from midfielder Bruno Costa and Brazilian forward Fernando Andrade ensured victory for Sergio Conceicao's Porto.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Debrecen 5-2 in a friendly game a few days ago. Goals from Spanish striker Borja Mayoral, midfielders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo and a second-half brace from veteran Bosnia and Herzegovina international Edin Dzeko sealed the deal for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Goals from attackers Donat Barany and Roland Ugrai proved to be a mere consolation for Debrecen.

Porto vs Roma Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Porto have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League, with Porto beating Roma 3-1. Goals from Brazilian attacker Francisco Soares, Mali international Moussa Marega and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles secured the win for Porto. A first-half penalty from legendary midfielder Daniele De Rossi for Roma proved to be their lone goal of the game.

Porto vs Roma Team News

Porto

Porto will be without Colombian midfielder Mateus Uribe and Japanese forward Shoya Nakajima, with both players nursing injuries. Mexican attacker Jesus Corona is representing his nation at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and will not be available. Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin was part of the Argentina squad which won the Copa America 2021 and he remains a doubt.

Injured: Mateus Uribe, Shoya Nakajima

Doubtful: Agustin Marchesin

Suspended: None

Not available: Jesus Corona

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who is out with an injury. Experienced Spanish forward Pedro, Argentine centre-back Federico Fazio and Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen are not a part of the 25-man squad. There are doubts over the availability of young left-back Riccardo Calafiori and French midfielder Jordan Veretout.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Riccardo Calafiori, Jordan Veretout

Suspended: None

Not available: Pedro, Federico Fazio, Robin Olsen, Javier Pastore, Davide Santon

Porto vs Roma Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, Wilson Manafa, Diogo Leite, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Sergio Oliveira, Bruno Costa, Romario Baro, Toni Martinez, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

Roma Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Reynolds, Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Zaniolo

Jose Mourinho's pre-season at Roma so far:

☑️ 10-0 vs Montecatini

☑️ 2-0 vs Ternana

☑️ 1-0 vs Triestina

☑️ 5-2 vs Debrecen pic.twitter.com/CZQvm3xx5D — Goal (@goal) July 26, 2021

Porto vs Roma Prediction

Porto have strengthened their squad by signing Croatian midfielder Marko Grujic on a permanent deal from Liverpool. Portugal international Sergio Oliveira enjoyed a good season last time around, and the 29-year old will be crucial this time as well.

Roma, on the other hand, have a new manager in the form of Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese has enjoyed a good start to his Roma stint with some strong pre-season results. Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio has already joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka is expected to arrive soon from Arsenal.

AS Roma are preparing their new bid to sign Granit Xhaka. They’re now feeling confident as personal terms are agreed, Xhaka is pushing to join Roma as priority... and he knows how strongly Mourinho wants him 🔴🇨🇭 #ASRoma #AFC



Arsenal are open to sell Xhaka after signing Lokonga. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

Roma might just edge past Porto.

Prediction: Porto 0-1 Roma

