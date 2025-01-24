Porto vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Porto will host Santa Clara at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have lost their way in recent games, prompting the dismissal of head coach Vitor Bruno after just six months as the side sit third in the league table with 40 points from 18 matches.

They suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Gil Vicente in their last league outing, ending the game with nine men after a tense finish to things. They then played Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, losing 1-0 on home turf and are now out of the running for automatic qualification.

Santa Clara have endured a difficult run of results in recent games but remain on course for a top-half league finish. They were beaten 3-2 by Estoril Praia in their last match, coming back from a two-goal deficit to draw level before their opponents reclaimed the lead midway through the second half.

The visitors sit fifth in the league standings with 31 points from 18 matches and will be looking to get their campaign back on track this Sunday.

Porto vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Porto and Santa Clara. The home side have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won just twice with their final matchup ending level.

The Dragons have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

Santa Clara are without a clean sheet in all 22 of their games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1999.

Porto have conceded 14 goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Benfica (11) have shipped fewer.

Porto vs Santa Clara Prediction

The Dragons are on a four-game losing streak as they continue their search for a new head coach. However, they remain the only side in the Portuguese top flight this season with a perfect home record and will be looking to capitalize on that this Sunday.

Santa Clara are on a run of consecutive winless outings and have won just one of their last six matches. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose this one.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Santa Clara

Porto vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

