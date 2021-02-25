Porto vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto are set to play host to Sporting CP at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday for their latest Primeira Liga fixture.

Porto come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Milton Mendes' Maritimo on Tuesday at Estadio do Maritimo. Goals from Colombia international Mateus Uribe and Brazilian midfielder Otavio ensured victory for Sergio Conceicao's side. Brazilian defender Leo Andrade scored the consolation goal for Maritimo.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, beat Paulo Sergio's Portimonense 2-0 last Sunday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. First-half goals from Moroccan defender Zouhair Feddal and winger Nuno Santos sealed the deal for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP.

Porto vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

In 41 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Porto have won 16 games, lost 16 and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other last month in the semi-final of the Taca da Liga, with Sporting CP beating Porto 2-1. A second-half brace from young winger Jovane Cabral secured the win for Sporting CP. Malian attacker Moussa Marega scored the goal for Porto.

Porto form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-D-D-W

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Porto vs Sporting CP Team News

Porto

Porto will be without experienced Spanish defender Ivan Marcano and Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sergio Conceicao is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye, Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP

Meanwhile, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim could be unable to call upon the services of Portugal international Paulinho, while Brazilian forward Luiz Phellype is out with an injury.

Injured: Luiz Phellype

Doubtful: Paulinho

Suspended: None

Porto vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Nuno Mendes, Pedro Goncalves, Nuno Santos, Tiago Tomas

Porto vs Sporting CP Prediction

Porto are 2nd in the Primeira Liga table, 10 points behind league leaders Sporting CP. Iran international Mehdi Taremi has impressed since his arrival from Rio Ave last summer, with players like Sergio Oliveira and Jesus Corona also doing well.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, look comfortable at the top of the league table. The form of midfielder Pedro Goncalves has been crucial, with the young Portuguese compared to Manchester United star and former Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Both teams are in good form coming into this game, and a draw seems like an ideal result.

Prediction: Porto 1-1 Sporting CP

