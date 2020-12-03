Porto vs Tondela prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Porto invite Tondela to the Estádio do Dragão on Saturday night in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture.

The reigning champions booked their place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and will be looking to move up the league standings this weekend.

Tondela have lost twice in their last three outings and are 11th in the standings.

🔵⚪ Sérgio Conceição conseguiu conduzir o FC Porto aos oitavos de final da Champions pela terceira vez

💪 Segundo melhor registo da história do clube, depois de Jesualdo Ferreira (4)

Porto vs Tondela Head-to-Head

Porto and Tondela have squared off 10 times, with all their meetings coming in the Primeira Liga. As expected, Dragões have the upper hand in the fixture, having won eight times. The visitors have just one win to their name and another fixture ended in a draw.

Auriverdes have scored just two goals against the reigning champions and have faced seven back-to-back defeats against the Portuguese Liga giants.

Porto form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Tondela form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Porto vs Tondela Team News

Jesus Corona did not train with his teammates ahead of the league fixture.

For their home game, Sérgio Conceição will not be able to count upon Mouhamed Mbaye, Pepe and Tecatito Corona. Ivan Marcano is back in training and in contention to start his first game of the season.

Injuries: Pepe (foot), Tecatito Corona (undisclosed), Mouhamed Mbaye (ACL)

Doubtful: Ivan Marcano

Suspensions: None

For Tondela, Babacar Niasse and Mario González remain out of contention after testing positive for COVID-19. Salvador Agra picked up a straight red card against Vitoria last week and will miss the trip to Porto.

Injuries: Babacar Niasse (COVID-19), Mario González (COVID-19)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Salvador Agra

Porto vs Tondela Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Augustin Marchesin; Zaidu Sanusi, Diogo Leite, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Sergi Oliveira, Marko Grujić, Otavio, João Mário; Moussa Marega, Luis Díaz

Tondela Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Babacar Niasse; Abdel Medioub, Yohan Tavares, Enzo Gabriel Martínez; Jhon Murillo, Filipe Ferreira, Rafael Barbosa, João Pedro; Jaume Grau, Naoufel Khacef; Tomislav Štrkalj

Porto vs Tondela Prediction

FC Porto are unbeaten in their last six fixtures

Porto have impressed in their recent outings and are on a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They have also conceded just one goal in those six games.

Tondela have struggled at both ends of the pitch this term and they are not expected to pose a threat to Porto's unbeaten streak on Saturday night. A win for the hosts looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Tondela