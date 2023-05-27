Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023 

Porto will welcome Vitoria Guimaraes to the Estadio do Dragao for the final matchday of the Primeira Liga season on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 4-2 away victory over Famalicao last weekend. Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi was the star of the show. He scored all four goals (three from the spot) to race clear in the Bola de Prata race and inspire the Dragons to victory.

Vitoria Guimaraes, meanwhile, triumphed over Gil Vicente with a narrow 1-0 home win. Anderson Silva stepped off the bench to score a dramatic last-gasp winner in the third minute of injury time.

The win helped Os Vimaranenses consolidate their hold on fifth, having garnered 53 points from 33 games. Porto sit in second with 82 points to their name, two points behind table-toppers Benfica in a title race that is going down to the wire.

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 75 occasions in the past. Porto leads 56-8.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Porto claimed a 1-0 away win.

Each of the last seven head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Porto are currently on a 14-game winning streak, winning 12 games in this sequence, including the last 10 on the bounce.

Vitoria Guimaraes have won their last four games in a row, having gone six games without a win before this.

Porto have won the last nine head-to-head games in a row.

Each of Porto's last seven home league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Porto still have an outside shot at winning the league but need to claim three points here while hoping that Santa Clara do them a favor against Benfica.

Vitoria Guimaraes, for their part, also have their motivations in the game, as a win would guarantee them fifth and a bye to the third round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Guimaraes also come into the game on a strong run of form. However, the home side has been in top gear. The extra motivation of successfully defending their league crown could serve as motivation for Porto to get maximum points.

Prediction: Porto 2-0 Vitoria Guimaraes

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score over 1.5 goals

