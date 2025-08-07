Porto vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2025

Porto will host Vitoria at the Estadio do Dragao on Monday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result and begin the new season with a good performance.

Porto finished the last league season in third place, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the second consecutive year, and will be hoping to end that streak this new campaign.

The Dragons had a disappointing Club World Cup campaign during the off-season as they failed to win any of their three group stage games, leading to their elimination, but will hope that winning three of four preseason friendlies against Wydad Casablanca, Riga, Twente and Atletico Madrid was enough preparation for the new season.

Vitoria were disappointed to have fallen short in their final two league games of last season and ended up missing out on European qualification for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign. The visitors had a busy pre-season schedule as they featured in 10 games during the off-season, winning seven and drawing one of those games, and will now look to continue in the same form as the new league campaign begins.

Porto vs Vitoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 183 previous occasions going into Monday's game. Porto have won 121 of those games, 38 have ended in draws, while Vitoria have won the remaining 24.

The hosts have scored an impressive 18 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have won only one of their last 10 meetings with Porto and have only managed to score six goals across those games.

Porto ended the previous season with the third-best offensive and defensive records in the Portuguese top flight, scoring 65 and conceding only 30 in 34 games.

Porto vs Vitoria Prediction

The Dragons are favorites going into Monday's game and will receive a huge boost from their dominant record in recent editions of this fixture, but they must be wary of complacency to avoid surprises.

Os Conquistadores will be optimistic to get a point on Monday against one of the league's best teams, but will have to be at their best to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Porto 2-1 Vitoria

Porto vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the visitors' last five games)

